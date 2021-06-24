Where to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3)

This week’s fresh batch of Fortnite weekly challenges has arrived, with one of the more complicated ones urging the player to “place Boomboxes at Believer Beach.”

Everyone loves a beach party, but it might not be immediately clear how you’re meant to complete this task – a Boombox is not a toy, of course, and it’s not an item you normally have to deal with in Fortnite.

You need to place two Boomboxes to complete this quest, and your reward for going that will be the sweet sum of 30,000 XP – not to be sniffed at, that!

If you’re wondering how to place a Boombox, then, or where they’re meant to go on the sands of Believer Beach, keep on reading for our handy guide on completing this challenge!

Where to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach in Fortnite

Believer Beach is where Sweaty Sands used to be, over on the northwest side of the Fortnite map (otherwise known as the top left, if you’re not a fan of compass points).

As you drop into the map, head on over to Believer Beach – you don’t need to pick up any special items in advance, because the Boomboxes are actually already there waiting for you.

There are three locations where you should be able to spot the transparent blue outline of a Boombox. Those four spots are identified with massive arrows in the image below:

Head to two of those locations and you should be able to find the blue outlines of Boomboxes. Walk up to each one and press your Interact button when the prompt on the screen says ‘Place Boombox’.

If you’re still struggling to find the Boombox locations, perhaps you need to take a look at quick video that shows you what to do. The one below should do the trick nicely:

If you’re struggling with some of the other Fortnite challenges this week, check out our handy guides to the Alien Light Communication Device quest and the Cat Food quest. It’s just another week of utterly random stuff to do!

