Where to collect cat food in Fortnite Season 7 Week 3

There are many, many legendary quests to tackle in Fortnite this week, and one has you hunting down cat food – just an average Fortnite weekly challenge.

Advertisement

This is your last challenge in a series of five quests, which includes where to place welcome signs, where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach and where to place alien light communication devices. Remember you have to complete the previous challenges to tackle this one.

For this one, you have to collect two cat food packages but you have a few options as to where you can collect those – these seem to be the easiest.

Where to collect cat food in Fortnite

Corny Complex: Head to the kitchen in the main house and you’ll find the cat food there.

Dirty Docks: Head to the south end of the docks and there’s a cat food package next to a pallet of Meowscles boxes to the right. The cans are near the boxes with the cat food logo.

Retail Row: Head to the north end and you’ll see the cat food package at the back of the large NOMS building. If you look near the parked trailer by the loading dock door you’ll find it there.

Read more on Fortnite:

How do you spot the cat food?

Look for the Mewoscles logo! That identifies the cans as the cat food you need to collect.

That’s two of the easiest cat food collection locations in Fortnite.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news. Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.