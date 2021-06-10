When does Fortnite Season 8 start? Chapter 2, season 7 end date

You may think that looking ahead to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a tad presumptuous, given that Fortnite Season 7 has literally just started, but time flies when you are having fun and it feels like only a week ago that season 6 began – so the next season will be here before you know it!

Of course, there will be many changes between now and then as Season 7 has just got underway and we have only scratched the surface on what will be in store for us. We know that aliens are in Fortnite now, and presumably, that plot will unfold in interesting ways as the weeks go on.

But when will this new season come to an end, and when will Season 8 begin? We have a rough idea!

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end?

Before we can look ahead to Season 8, we need to work out when the just launched Season 7 will draw to a close, and we have almost the entire summer to get through before that happens.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 looks set to end on Sunday 12th September 2021 – or thereabouts – three months on from its launch. For now, then, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map, skins, Battle Pass and weapons.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 start?

As for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, we would predict a start date of Monday 13th September 2021 as, traditionally, the new seasons tend to start the very next day after the last one ends.

But that is not always the case, and there have been occasions where there has been a day or two in between, but look for that week to be the one that the new season starts up. As for what it will include, well, that is anybody’s guess – what do you follow aliens with?

If you want to think even further ahead, this time frame puts the end of Season 8 and the start of season 9 around December – which means that there is every chance we get a big festive-themed update to kick that future season off.

