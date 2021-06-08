All the new Fortnite skins for Season 7 – and what’s coming soon

Fortnite has switched up and changed for Chapter 2 Season 7 – gone is the old dinosaur world of season 6 and here comes an all-new sci-fi alien world.

With a new Fortnite map comes new skins, and below we take a look at the season 7 additions, which range from Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty to DC’s Superman, a skin worthy of a superhero which will bring with it new challenges later in the season.

Everyone is talking about Rick Sanchez, and as Rick says: “When I don’t like something about the world, I change it.” His Fortnite Skin is certainly unique in this world, maintaining the visual style of his animated TV show and sticking out like a sore thumb – in a good way – amongst all the other Fortnite skins.

So if you’re looking for a rundown of all the new Fortnite skins for Chapter 2 Season 7, also known as the Invasion event, read on!

Fortnite new skins for Chapter 2 Season 7

Season 7 brings with it a new Fortnite Battle Pass – and a new selection of skins pretty much all based on the new alien theme.

As per usual, the Battle Pass comes with a crossover. This time it’s DC’s Superman and Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty.

This time, there’s no slog to level 100 to get the crossover skin. Season 7 has brought back Battle Stars, the virtual currency you earn by playing, which you can then use to buy Battle Pass items when you like. You still have to unlock pages of the Battle Pass to buy cosmetics, though!

Here are all the skins available now and their unlockable styles, as well as their Battle Star cost and Battle Pass page:

Kymera – Included, Page 1

Sunny – 9 Battle Stars, Page 2

Voyager Sunny Style – 8 Battle Stars, Page 3

Guggimon – 9 Battle Stars, Page 4

Joey – 9 Battle Stars, Page 5

Joey Unzipped – 7 Battle Stars, Page 6

Zyg – 9 Battle Stars, Page 7

Doctor Slone – 9 Battle Stars, Page 8

Battlesuit Slone Style – 8 Battle Stars, Page 9

Molten Midnight Zyg Style – 8 Battle Stars, Page 9

Rick Sanchez – 9 Battle Stars, Page 10

Unlike most Fortnite skins, Kymera is fully customisable – with over 2000 style combos possible. We have written a quick guide to find the alien artifacts, which you’ll need in order to unlock certain styles for the Kymera skin. So that’s one down!

How to get Superman skin in Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get the Fortnite Superman skin, we’ve got some bad news on that front. The DC Superman skin isn’t available yet, but is behind a timer, suggesting he’s arriving on 12th August – so put that in your diary now.

It appears he will be unlocked by using Battle Stars, rather than challenges usually used to get mid-season skins like Neymar Jr, but we’ll update you on that nearer the time.

How to get Rick & Morty skin in Fortnite

If you want to know how to get the Rick & Morty skin in Fortnite, that’s a bit easier – you just need to progress through to page 10 of the Battle Pass and spend 9 Battle Stars on him.

There are a few rumours on the wind that further sci-fi characters could be making it into Fortnite soon, including bounty hunter Samus from Metroid – she would be the first Nintendo skin in Fortnite if that’s true. Exciting times, then, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more.

