Fortnite: How to place Alien Light Communication Device on Mountain Tops

Fortnite wants you to communicate with aliens from the mountain tops, and this is how to do just that.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brings aliens back to the game

Published:

A new set of Fortnite weekly challenges is here, and one of today’s new quests tells you to “place Alien Light Communication Device on Mountain Tops”.

You need to place two devices to complete this particular Fortnite challenge and you’ll be rewarded with the hefty sum of 30,000 XP if you manage it.

It sounds simple on paper but this task may seem daunting if you don’t know where the mountains are or how to get an alien communication device in Fortnite.

So if you’re struggling to work out what you’re actually meant to do here, read on for our handy guide on how and where to place an alien light communication device on the mountain tops in Fortnite.

Where to place alien light communication device on Mountain Tops in Fortnite

As you drop into a match, look for the snow-covered mountains on the map (there are four to choose from) and pick whichever two you want to target for this quest.

Head to the top of any of those mountains and you should find the alien devices that you need to interact with. There’s no special item that you have to bring with you – the devices are already there, looking like a row of four transparent boxes.

As you walk over to these machines, you should get a prompt on the screen that says ‘Communicate’. Simply press your Interact button and you should be able to turn these machines on.

This isn’t the first Fortnite challenge to task the player with ‘placing’ an item that is actually already there when what you really need to do is turn it on. The wording could be clearer, to be honest, but at least it’s quite simple when you know what you’re meant to do!

If you’re still struggling to work out how to place alien light communication devices on the mountain tops in Fortnite, take a look at the handy video below which shows you a quick way to do it.

