How to collect stone from Aftermath in Fortnite season 7
New season, new challenges - here's how you harvest some stone to complete this one
Published:
The hotly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has kicked off with its alien-style theme, bringing with it new challenges – one of which requires you to collect stone from the Aftermath.
This particular Fortnite challenge follows on from the one that had you conversing with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot and Bushranger and it is pretty straightforward (we promise).
So where do you find the Aftermath? It’s a new location for this season and once you find it then it’s easy to complete the challenge.
Here’s our quick guide to collect stone from the Aftermath for 30,000 XP.
How to Collect Stone From The Aftermath
The Aftermath is the new big old crater in Fortnite season 7 map’s centre, where the Spire was before it was destroyed.
You need to land in the crater and harvest 100 stone using your pickaxe. There are two types of stone in the Aftermath – don’t harvest the shiny stones near the middle. Instead, hack away at the big grey stones on the edge of the water.
You only need to break a few to get through the stone to complete the challenge. Check out the video below if you want to see an example of someone getting this job done.
You can always pop back if you get eliminated – and remember if you do it in Team Rumble so you won’t have to worry about that either.
The added benefit to Team Rumble is whatever you harvest is increased, so you only need to break a big rock to get what you need, then you’re done!
The new Fortnite Season 7 arrived on 8th June bringing with it a whole host of challenges – check out our guide to the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass with new weapons, challenges and skins including Superman and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.
Superman will pop up later in the season bringing with him more challenges to unlock the skin. We’ll bring you more top tips along the way, so watch this space!
Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:
- Get unlimited gaming with Utomik 3 month subscription for £13.49
- Buy Nintendo Switch Online 12 months membership for £14.99
- Get a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £2.99
- Get PS Plus 12 months at CDKeys for £43.99
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.