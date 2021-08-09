Fortnite Gamora skin: How to get the Guardians of the Galaxy outfit early

Gamora is flying into Fortnite, bringing a special new skin with her, with the Guardians of the Galaxy hero popping over to the island to help out with the ongoing alien invasion at the heart of Fortnite Season 7.

Teasing Gamora’s arrival in a blog post, Epic Games said, “Abductions continue and all efforts of staving off the invasion have proven futile. It’s time to call upon the fiercest woman in the galaxy for help… Gamora!

“As the last remaining Zen-Whoberian, Gamora knows full well the devastating effects of planetary invasions. The former Guardian of the Galaxy member joins the fight to preserve and protect the Fortnite Island from the trespassers.”

Fortnite’s Gamora outfit will include Gamora’s Cloak Back Bling, the Godslayer Pickaxe, and the Godslayer Glideboard. But to find out when the Gamora skin arrives in the Item Shop, and how you can get it early, read on!

When does Gamora come to the Fortnite Item Shop?

As Epic Games said in the aforementioned blog post about today’s news, “Gamora will pair up with Star-Lord in the Item Shop on August 18 at 8pm ET.”

Here in the UK, that means the Gamora skin will arrive in Fortnite’s Item Shop on Thursday 19th August at 1am BST. There isn’t all that long to wait, then.

How to get the Gamora skin early with Fortnite’s Gamora Cup

The Fortnite developers at Epic Games are giving you the chance to try and win the Gamora skin before it’s available for purchase. You’ll have to take part in the Gamora Cup, and earn a fair few points in the process of doing so, if you want to wear this outfit before ordinary punters can buy it.

The blog says, “On August 11th you’ll have the opportunity to earn the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. You and your Duo partner will have 3 hours to earn as many points as you can in 10 games.

“The top performing teams in each region will receive the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. Anyone who earns at least 8 points will earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray.”

In the Gamora Cup, 42 points are awarded for a Victory Royale, and there are 36 points awarded to players that come second. The number of points awarded decreases with your rank, all the way down to the bottom of the leader board, where one point is awarded for ranking between 45th and 50th in a match. You can read the full rules on Epic Games’ website.

This, of course, is pretty similar to the Thanos Cup, which allowed players to win Gamora’s adopted dad in a similar fashion earlier this year. Plus, Epic Games has already confirmed that Gamora’s teammate and love interest, Star-Lord, will come to the Item Shop on the same day as her.

How much does the Gamora skin cost in Fortnite?

There’s no word yet on the Gamora skin’s price in the Fortnite Item Shop, but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing it. Plenty of people seem to be predicting that this new Guardians of the Galaxy outfit will cost around 1,500 V-Bucks. Time will tell if that prediction is correct, of course.

This multimedia crossover event doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, which will launch in October and allow players to experience a single-player adventure where you play as Star-Lord.

