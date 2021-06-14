Guardians of the Galaxy game release date: Trailer, gameplay, pre-order and more news

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are set to star in a big new video game, with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Mantis all set to appear in this single-player action-adventure experience.

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal, who also worked together on Marvel’s Avengers game and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, took to the virtual stage at E3 2021 to reveal this new Guardians of the Galaxy game, showing the first trailer and 10 minutes of gameplay footage.

Simply titled Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy, this game is totally separate from the Guardians’ big-screen adventures in the MCU. But there are certainly similarities, with Peter Quill whipping out his cassette player at one point in the trailer, which is packed with old-school pop anthems just like the Guardians films.

When does the Guardians of the Galaxy game come out, though, and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading for all the essential details, summed up in one handy guide.

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy game release date?

The official website of the GotG game confirms that its release date is 26th October 2021, which means there really isn’t that long to wait for this one. It has been in development for years, with rumours about the project dating back as far as 2017. It must be nearly finished by now, especially with that release date coming up so soon.

Which consoles and platforms is the Guardians of the Galaxy game on?

The Guardians of the Galaxy game is slated to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PC. A launch on Nintendo Switch looks pretty unlikely, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the GotG game showing up on Google Stadia eventually (lots of previous Square Enix games have).

Square Enix/Eidos Montreal

Can I pre-order the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

Yes, pre-orders have begun for the Guardians of the Galaxy game, although some retailers haven’t got their product pages live yet. If it’s a physical version that you’re after, GAME will sell you the standard boxed version of the game for £59.99, and they’ll even throw in an exclusive steelbook.

If you want to show some more love to the Guardians, GAME also has the Cosmic Deluxe edition – an upgraded version of the physical release which includes some extra goodies – but it does cost £79.99.

If you’re more of a digital download sort of person, you’ll find the option to pre-order Guardians of the Galaxy on Sony’s PlayStation store and Microsoft’s Xbox store. Or if you’re a PC player, you can choose between Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Which version should I buy of the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the different versions of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, the answer to that question is pretty simple. The standard version only gets you the game itself, while the Digital Deluxe Edition throws in these extra goodies:

Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original Video Game Soundtrack (Digital Download)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Mini Artbook (Digital Download)

The Cosmic Deluxe Edition includes all of the above plus a steelbox case and a physical version of the Mini Artbook. That’s the fanciest version, basically, but buying it won’t really change your gameplay experience very much. The outfits are cool, though, as you can see in the picture below.

Square Enix/Eidos Montreal

What is the story of the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

The official Guardians of the Galaxy game synopsis doesn’t give much away in terms of story specifics, saying: “Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.”

The gameplay footage we’ve seen indicates that there is a mission where you have to try and sell off either Groot or Rocket Raccoon in order to make some quick cash, before going back later to bust your buddy out again. In the gameplay footage, our heroes also battles Lady Hellbender and met up with Cosmo the Space Dog.

There seem to be quite a lot of decisions for you to make, with your teammates remembering your choices and vocally judging you, while you play as Star-Lord and try to guide this team of misfits through various missions and battles.

It’s also been teased that were will be familiar Marvel villains in the game, ranging from famous foes to lesser-known nasties. And it sounds like the main hurdle you need to overcome may be a mess of the Guardians’ own making, which sounds about right!

Which songs are on the Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack?

The game’s official website confirms that Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley “and more” will appear on the ’80s-infused soundtrack for the Guardians of the Galaxy game, and it even looks – judging by the gameplay footage – like you’ll be able to play songs during combat to liven things up a bit.

It also sounds like there will be original songs in the game, with the website teasing tracks from “Peter Quill’s favourite rock band, Star-Lord, and their legendary album Space Rider.” Check out the album artwork in the screenshot below.

Square Enix/Eidos Montreal

Who are the actors in the Guardians of the Galaxy game cast?

One of the few things that haven’t been confirmed is the voice cast of actors that will appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy game. That info is presumably being held back for a future reveal, so we’ll be sure to let you know when we learn more on that front.

Since this is set in a different universe to the movies, we can pretty confidently say that Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel will not appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Can I watch some Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay footage?

From the start menu all the way through to some big battles, via some key decisions, Square Enix has shown us 11 minutes of gameplay footage from the Guardians of the Galaxy game. You can take a look below and get a good feel for what this game will play like:

Do you only play as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

The gameplay footage makes it pretty clear that Star-Lord (real name, Peter Quill) is the main playable character in the Guardians of the Galaxy game, with players experiencing the story and combat from his point of view. You can use his twin blasters and his jet boots to cause chaos on the battlefield. You can also give instructions to Gamora, Groot, Drax and Rocket Raccoon, so it’s not like they’ll just be standing there doing nothing.

Is there a trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

As shown during Square Enix’s slot in the E3 2021 schedule, the reveal trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy really does a great job of showcasing the tone and feel of the game. And it’s all boosted by Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero. What more could you want? Check it out below, and get yourself hyped for the Guardians of the Galaxy game’s release date on 26th October 2021.

