Guardians of the Galaxy game on PC: System requirements, best settings, file size

The Guardians of the Galaxy game is launching today on PC and other platforms, with Square Enix’s Eidos Montreal team unleashing a fresh take on the franchise. But how big is the file size and what are the minimum system requirements that PC players will need to meet?

We may have to wait a couple of years until we see the next big-screen adventure for this band of misfits, but that does not matter quite as much now we have the new Guardians of the Galaxy game to play on our computers and consoles. And we’ve put together everything you need to know about it, too.

So here is everything you need to know about running Guardians of the Galaxy on PC, starting with those all-important specs.

Which PC platforms can run the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

The new Guardians of the Galaxy game will be available in three main places on PC – you can run it on Steam, the Epic Games Store and/or NVIDIA GeForce Now. You’ll find the game at its full price of £49.99 on those platforms.

What are the Guardians of the Galaxy PC specs?

Can your PC run the Guardians of the Galaxy game? Find out now! Here are the Guardians of the Galaxy PC specs for both minimum and recommended settings.

Guardians of the Galaxy minimum requirements

These minimum specs will allow you to run the Guardians of the Galaxy game at 1080p resolution in low graphics mode:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB available space

Guardians of the Galaxy recommended specs

And with these settings, you will get the recommended experience with visuals up to 1440p in high graphics mode:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB available space

Guardians of the Galaxy ray-tracing requirements

These are the minimum requirements if you want to play the Guardians of the Galaxy game with ray-tracing turned on:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, version 1803

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX RTX 2060 with 6 GB of memory

Memory: 16 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

How big is the Guardians of the Galaxy game file size?

As for the file size, originally it was said that the game would take up a massive 150 GB worth of space – which understandably proved to be a bit of a concern for some.

Happily, that has been cut down by quite some way and to install the game will now only take up around 80 GB – much better.

Guardians of the Galaxy game best PC difficulty settings

The Guardians of the Galaxy game has four main difficulty settings: Easy mode is called ‘You got this’; the Intended mode is called ‘You got this, probably’; Hard mode is called ‘You don’t got this’; and the Custom mode is called ‘I do it my way’.

We’d recommend starting out with the intended difficulty settings – and then, you can change the settings at any point from the game’s pause menu, with an impressive amount of customisation options. For example, if you want your enemies to remain strong but your Guardians to stay alive for longer, you can choose to decrease the amount of damage that your characters take but keep everything else the same.

Guardians of the Galaxy game best PC graphics settings

Like a lot of modern games, the Guardians of the Galaxy game has two main graphics presets for you to choose from: your choice is between Performance mode and Quality mode.

Performance mode will aim for 60 frames per second, while the Quality mode will stick to 30 FPS. The other main difference is that the Performance mode sticks to 1440p resolution, but Quality mode will aim for 4K visuals.

We’d recommend sticking to Performance mode – the graphics will still look great, but we’ll definitely have a better gameplay experience with those extra frames per second. If you’re all about that 4K, though, by all means, sacrifice the frames.

Guardians of the Galaxy game PC accessibility settings

The Guardians of the Galaxy game also has an admirable amount of accessibilty options and other settings that you can tinker with to tailor your experience. In the Accessibility Menu, you’ll be able to change all these things if you wish:

Target Lock Options

Disable Target Lock Break – On/Off

Target Lock Break Delay – Slider

Aiming Lock Break Stick Deadzone – Slider

Enable Lock Target Switching – On/Off

Elemental Lock Situation – Always to Never

Initial Target Lock Range – Slider

Automatic Target Lock range – On/Off

Auto Lock on Next Target – On/Off

Target Switching Options

Target Switching Initial Delay – Slider

Target Switching Repeat Delay – Slider

Target Switching Stick Deadzone – Slider

Other Options

Auto-Win Quick Time Events – On/Off

Objective Log Display Timer – Slider

Exploration Dot – On/Off

Exploration Dot Transparency – Slider

With all of those settings to choose from, the majority of players should be able to set up the Guardians of the Galaxy game exactly how they want it. Good times!

