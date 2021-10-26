Guardians of the Galaxy game multiplayer: Why co-op and online play aren’t there
Why isn't there online multiplayer co-op in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?
Published:
All eyes have been on the new Guardians of the Galaxy game in the build-up to its release, but you might still be wondering if the game has any online multiplayer co-op options.
The game has no connections to the team we have grown to love in the MCU, but this version of the characters is just as entertaining with a gripping and fun story to boot.
But what about Guardians of the Galaxy multiplayer? Is there a chance to play the game along with some friends? Here is all the information on that!
Is the Guardians of the Galaxy game multiplayer with online co-op?
The Guardians of the Galaxy game does not have multiplayer – there’s no co-op play option, either online or local.
You could be forgiven for thinking that there was Guardians of the Galaxy multiplayer. After all, Square Enix’s Avengers game had loads of multiplayer content.
But unfortunately for you co-op lovers, the Guardians of the Galaxy game is a single-player only game and has no multiplayer at all. But there is a reason for that.
Why the Guardians of the Galaxy game isn’t multiplayer
Speaking to IGN earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Senior Creative Director, Jean-François Dugas spoke about multiplayer and why they ultimately chose to leave it out.
“We started to discuss different opportunities like multiplayer or co-op. But we were really looking at what Guardians of the Galaxy is, and it’s all about those characters. It’s all about colourful personalities clashing with each other, and sometimes getting along.
“It’s a mix of all these things, their qualities, their flaws. And we thought ‘It would be freaking awesome if you could be one of the Guardians, and put you at the centre of that to be surrounded by those characters’. And this is how it came to be.”
So while it is a shame that co-op is not included in the Guardians of the Galaxy game, at least there is a good reason why it was left out.
