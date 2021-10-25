Guardians of the Galaxy game length: How many hours does it take to complete?

Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming out very soon, and you might be wondering how many hours the game will take to complete, and how many chapters is it divided into?

Advertisement

Having completed the game in advance to write our Guardians of the Galaxy game review, we’re in a good position to answer all your questions (in a spoiler-free way, of course).

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

So if you’re wondering about the Guardians of the Galaxy game length, and whether you need to stick around during the credits, keep on reading for all the answers that you seek!

How many chapters are in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

The Guardians of the Galaxy game is divided into 16 chapters. Each of these chapters represents a significant chunk of the story, but it’s interesting to note that some chapters are longer than others – some of them task you with exploring a whole new world, while other chapters might just be one big boss battle.

After you’ve finished a chapter, you will be able to replay it from the main menu by using the Chapter Select option. This will allow you to pop back in later and pick up any collectables that you missed and have another crack at any bits you want to take another stab at.

How many hours does it take to complete the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

We would estimate that the Guardians of the Galaxy game will take most players around 16 hours to complete. Some of the chapters are a little longer than an hour, while some of the others are a bit shorter, so 16 hours seems like a reasonable average.

Of course, if you play on the higher difficulty settings or retain a fervent commitment to picking up every single collectable on each planet, you could add an extra couple of hours to that total.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What happens after the credits in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

Does the Guardians of the Galaxy game have a post-credits scene? Yes, it does! We won’t spoil it here, but please don’t turn off your console or computer as soon as you see the credits starting to roll – there are still a few things that the game will ask you to do, so just be patient and wait to see what’s in store.

When you’ve finally finished everything that’s lurking in the credits, you’ll see an option on the screen to fast-forward or skip the rest of the credits. But do take a moment to appreciate the hard work of all those developers!

Does the Guardians of the Galaxy game have New Game Plus?

Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Game does have a New Game Plus mode. Once you’ve completed your first run-through of the game, you’ll see New Game Plus available as an option on the main menu. Select this option and you’ll restart the game, retaining all of the swag from your first run – all your outfits, upgrades and skills will still be usable, so you should have a lot of extra fun on that second play-through!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.