Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: Full tracklist of songs & music video
Star-Lord delivers another cracking mixtape in the Guardians of the Galaxy game.
Published:
Just as he does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) has put together one hell of a mixtape for the Guardians of the Galaxy game‘s soundtrack.
The GotG game’s impressive soundtrack jumps between a range of nostalgic 1980s hits with a whole album of original songs from the fictional band Star-Lord (from which the game version of Quill takes his superhero name).
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
But what does the full tracklist of songs look like for the Guardians of the Galaxy game, and is there any way to listen to or buy this collection of absolute bangers in real life? Keep on reading to find out!
Can you buy the Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack?
There are quite a few ways in which you can take the music from the Guardians of the Galaxy game and listen to it in real life.
You can buy the Star-Lord album on Amazon, where the going rate for a digital download is £10.99. The real-life musicians credited are Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, if you were wondering.
You can also buy the Guardians of the Galaxy game’s orchestral score on Amazon, which was created by Ivor Novello-nominated composer Richard Jacques. That costs £10.99 as well.
Furthermore, pre-orders will begin on 27th October for a special vinyl release, a two-disc limited edition pressing from Mondo that will bring together the Star-Lord songs and Jacques’ orchestral score. It won’t have the licensed 80s songs, though. There’s no sign of a CD or cassette tape release, either.
If you just want to listen to all those big tunes online, the game’s publishers from Square Enix have already made an official Spotify playlist, so you can click into the player below if you want to listen back to the Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack.
Oh, and if you’re actually in the game right now, you can find Star-Lord’s hi-fi in the main room at the heart of the Milano spaceship. It’s on a table to the left of the stairs that take you to the cockpit, and you can choose whichever song you want to play. Star-Lord will also play a random tune during combat every time you complete a huddle.
Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: licensed songs
If you’re wondering which licensed songs that Square Enix has managed to secure the rights to, this is the full list of famous songs that are in the Guardians of the Galaxy game:
- Blondie – Call Me
- Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
- Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy
- Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner
- Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- EUROPE – The Final Countdown
- New Kids on the Block – Hangin’ Tough
- Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot
- Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero
- KISS – I Love It Loud
- Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
- Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
- Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart
- Simple Minds – Love Song
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
- Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop
- Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
- A-ha – Take On Me
- Soft Cell – Tainted Love
- Loverboy – Turn Me Loose
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior
- Starship – We Built This City
- Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
- Billy Idol – White Wedding
Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: original songs
The fictional band Star-Lord also has a full album in the game (Peter even thumbs through the sleeve notes during the game’s opening scene) and the tracklist for Star-Lord’s album goes like so. The title of the album is Space Rider.
- Zero to Hero
- A Bit of Good (Bit of Bad)
- Space Rider (With No Names)
- Ghost
- Watch Me Shine
- We’re Here
- All for One
- No Guts No Glory
- Solar Skies
- The Darkness Inside
Guardians of the Galaxy game streamer mode
It’s worth noting that, if you want to stream your Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay or upload it online in any other way, you’ll first want to turn on streamer mode – this removes the licensed music from the game, meaning that you won’t be breaching the copyright of any record labels.
If you’re wondering how to turn on streamer mode, it’s pretty easy to do: head your settings from the pause menu or main menu, then go to Audio Settings, then toggle Licensed Audio off. You can now record and stream to your heart’s content!
Guardians of the Galaxy game music video
And finally, hats off to the teams at Marvel and Square Enix for going to the effort of making an actual music video for Zero to Hero, one of the biggest bops in Star-Lord’s arsenal. Take a look below and you’ll soon understand why Peter Quill was so obsessed with this group that he stole their name for his superhero antics!
Read more on the Guardians of the Galaxy game:
- How long is the Guardians of the Galaxy game?
- Why you can only play as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy game
- Guardians of the Galaxy game PC requirements & settings
- Guardians of the Galaxy game trophy list
- Guardians of the Galaxy game review: a superb space opera
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.