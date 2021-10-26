Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: Full tracklist of songs & music video

Just as he does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) has put together one hell of a mixtape for the Guardians of the Galaxy game‘s soundtrack.

The GotG game’s impressive soundtrack jumps between a range of nostalgic 1980s hits with a whole album of original songs from the fictional band Star-Lord (from which the game version of Quill takes his superhero name).

But what does the full tracklist of songs look like for the Guardians of the Galaxy game, and is there any way to listen to or buy this collection of absolute bangers in real life? Keep on reading to find out!

Can you buy the Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack?

There are quite a few ways in which you can take the music from the Guardians of the Galaxy game and listen to it in real life.

You can buy the Star-Lord album on Amazon, where the going rate for a digital download is £10.99. The real-life musicians credited are Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, if you were wondering.

You can also buy the Guardians of the Galaxy game’s orchestral score on Amazon, which was created by Ivor Novello-nominated composer Richard Jacques. That costs £10.99 as well.

Furthermore, pre-orders will begin on 27th October for a special vinyl release, a two-disc limited edition pressing from Mondo that will bring together the Star-Lord songs and Jacques’ orchestral score. It won’t have the licensed 80s songs, though. There’s no sign of a CD or cassette tape release, either.

If you just want to listen to all those big tunes online, the game’s publishers from Square Enix have already made an official Spotify playlist, so you can click into the player below if you want to listen back to the Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack.

Oh, and if you’re actually in the game right now, you can find Star-Lord’s hi-fi in the main room at the heart of the Milano spaceship. It’s on a table to the left of the stairs that take you to the cockpit, and you can choose whichever song you want to play. Star-Lord will also play a random tune during combat every time you complete a huddle.

Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: licensed songs

If you’re wondering which licensed songs that Square Enix has managed to secure the rights to, this is the full list of famous songs that are in the Guardians of the Galaxy game:

Blondie – Call Me

Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper

Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy

Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner

Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

EUROPE – The Final Countdown

New Kids on the Block – Hangin’ Tough

Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero

KISS – I Love It Loud

Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya

Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart

Simple Minds – Love Song

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop

Rainbow – Since You Been Gone

A-ha – Take On Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Loverboy – Turn Me Loose

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior

Starship – We Built This City

Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It

Billy Idol – White Wedding

Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack: original songs

The fictional band Star-Lord also has a full album in the game (Peter even thumbs through the sleeve notes during the game’s opening scene) and the tracklist for Star-Lord’s album goes like so. The title of the album is Space Rider.

Zero to Hero

A Bit of Good (Bit of Bad)

Space Rider (With No Names)

Ghost

Watch Me Shine

We’re Here

All for One

No Guts No Glory

Solar Skies

The Darkness Inside

Guardians of the Galaxy game streamer mode

It’s worth noting that, if you want to stream your Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay or upload it online in any other way, you’ll first want to turn on streamer mode – this removes the licensed music from the game, meaning that you won’t be breaching the copyright of any record labels.

If you’re wondering how to turn on streamer mode, it’s pretty easy to do: head your settings from the pause menu or main menu, then go to Audio Settings, then toggle Licensed Audio off. You can now record and stream to your heart’s content!

Guardians of the Galaxy game music video

And finally, hats off to the teams at Marvel and Square Enix for going to the effort of making an actual music video for Zero to Hero, one of the biggest bops in Star-Lord’s arsenal. Take a look below and you’ll soon understand why Peter Quill was so obsessed with this group that he stole their name for his superhero antics!

