Guardians of the Galaxy game outfits: Where to find all costumes & skins

The Guardians of the Galaxy game has arrived, and we can now take to space with the band of misfits and their first AAA gaming adventure. But which outfits do you want them to wear?

As with most games, there are collectables hidden around as you play, but you will not want to miss these ones as they give you brand new Guardians of the Galaxy outfits for the characters to change into.

If you want to unlock the Fashion Passion achievement/trophy, you’ll need to find all 45 of them. Luckily, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to help you do just that.

So, if you want to pack out your wardrobe with all the available skins, read on for the locations of every single Guardians of the Galaxy outfit in the game.

How many outfits are in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

There are 45 outfits in the Guardians of the Galaxy game in total. Some of these will be given to you for story reasons (each Guardian has at least one outfit at the start of the game, and they all get a new uniform when you enter the final chunk of the story), but most of these skins you’ll have to find for yourself.

If you want to find all the Guardians of the Galaxy outfits in an organic way, simply explore each level to its fullest – look around every corner, and definitely sneak into any secret areas that you find. The costumes are always inside metal purple boxes on the ground, so you should know them when you see them.

Guardians of the Galaxy outfits locations video

What would be super helpful is if there were a handy video online that showed all the Guardians of the Galaxy outfits locations. It’s a good job there is, then! The video below, handily, is broken down into sections – so if there’s a particular outfit you’re looking for, it shouldn’t take you long to locate it using this video.

Full list of Guardians of the Galaxy outfits

Each of the main characters in the game has a whole range of Guardians of the Galaxy outfits for players to choose between. You’ll need to find them first, though!

There are a few matching sets, too – the MCU-inspired 2014 costumes, the delightfully devilish Horsemen of the Apocalypse range, the knockoff Nova Corps collection, and a set of Gold uniforms that you get near the end.

The full list of skins/costumes that you’re looking for is below, followed by our tips on where you can get them.

Guardians of the Galaxy game Star-Lord outfits

Standard-Lord

Nova-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Bad-Lord

Apocalypse-Lord

War-Lord

Team-Lord

Gold Lord

Sleek-Lord

Space-Lord

Social-Lord

City-Lord

Sun-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy game Gamora outfits

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Nova Corps

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Casual Kill

Black Vortex

Chosen Daughter

Golden Guardians

Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy game Rocket outfits

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Nova Corps

Hero of Halfworld

The Smuggler

The Stinger

Golden Guardians

Guardians of the Galaxy game Groot outfits

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Nova Corps

Annihilation: Conquest Suit

Impaler

Five O’Clock Sprouts

Golden Guardians

Guardians of the Galaxy game Drax outfits

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Nova Corps

Cage Match

Thanos Imperative

Katathian Monk

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Golden Guardians

Where to find all the Guardians of the Galaxy outfits

If you’re looking for a handy guide that will help you find every outfit in the Guardians of the Galaxy game, thereby helping you earn that Fashion Passion trophy/achievement, you’ve come to the right place! All the details you seek are below – this should help you avoid missing any of the outfits in each level. Refer back to the video above if you get stuck at any point.

Marvel/Square Enix

Chapter 1 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Rocket: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – you will slide down a ramp very early on and Rocket will be giving you directions on where to go. He will tell you to take a left, but go right instead and you will soon find a hidden ledge to drop down. That’s where this outfit is!

Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – in the ship, you will meet back up with Groot, while Rocket will chat to you about a cleaner bot swarm. There will be a hole made of pink resin in the wall. To get the outfit, all you need to do is climb through it.

Chapter 2 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Star-Lord: Nova Lord – at one point you will take a walk with Nikki through the tunnels and a crate will need to be moved off of a fire. Right ahead of you, you will see that a wall has a section missing so make your way to it, climb in, and inside will be outfit number three!

Chapter 3 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Gamora: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – while you’re walking through the jungles, wait until you hear Gamora remark that ‘something big’ has been through the area before you. You’ll find the outfit on the right-hand side, down a path and through a narrow gap.

Groot: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – in the rocky area where you pick up the cage, you’ll find a spot where Groot can make a bridge. Cross the bridge, break through the wall on the other side, and freeze the geyser inside to create a platform. Then you can hop over and pick up the costume.

Square Enix/Eidos Montreal

Chapter 4 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Things get slightly confusing in Chapter 4 because there is a whole branching narrative where you can choose to sell either Rocket or Groot. If you try to sell Groot, this is how you find the two costumes in this level:

Rocket: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – once you’ve gone down in the big elevator and the team says you’re ‘almost there’, find this costume in a big room off stuff. It’s behind a table on the right-hand side.

– once you’ve gone down in the big elevator and the team says you’re ‘almost there’, find this costume in a big room off stuff. It’s behind a table on the right-hand side. Drax: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – in the huge cavernous chamber, when the team is speculating about Lady Helllbender’s ability to active elevators with magic, take a long walk to the far-left of the chamber. You’ll find the outfit box there.

If you choose to sell Rocket, however, this is how you find those same two outfits:

Rocket: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – in the sewers when you’re wading through grimy water, keep your eyes peeled for a path on the left-hand side. There you’ll find the outfit, near some white lasers blocking the path.

– in the sewers when you’re wading through grimy water, keep your eyes peeled for a path on the left-hand side. There you’ll find the outfit, near some white lasers blocking the path. Drax: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – after your encounter with the red wall of lasers, your whole team will squeeze through a load of crates. When everyone else goes through a door on the left, you need to boost over the gap in front of you.

Chapter 5 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Drax: Nova Corps – during the door-unlocking puzzle, reroute the power to open the bathroom door. You’ll find the outfit in there.

Groot: Nova Corps – when you’re trying to escape the hangar bay, don’t go straight up into the hole in the ceiling. Instead, walk to the end of the hallway – pick up this costume before making your escape!

Marvel/Square Enix

Chapter 6 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Star-Lord: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – when you’re in the city on your way to Cosmo’s base, stop when you get to the front of the building. Go right and up some stairs, and you should find some sort of food court. Go up some more stairs on the left, then jump onto the red pipes that should be visible – you’ll find the costume under some more stairs.

Chapter 7 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Rocket: Nova Corps – when you’re faffing around with the big circular elevator room, this costume can be found while you’re doing the power rerouting puzzle. In the room that has a high platform on the left, you’ll need Groot to raise a platform for you. Once you’re up there, reroute the power to open the door below. In there, you’ll find the outfit.

Gamora: Nova Corps – when you’re in a stairwell and the team is debating whether Nikki is still alive, head downstairs and turn off the electricity that is running through the water. Then slice through some pipes and you’ll find the outfit on the other side.

Chapter 8 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Star-Lord: Bad-Lord – after wading through the ‘reactor coolant’ and slipping down a slide-like surface, on the right you’ll see a big container that Drax can move. Spin around and you’ll see a high-up platform. Use the container to climb up there, and you’ll find the grown-up version of Star-Lord’s childhood outfit. The double denim and bright-blond mullet will make any future cut-scene feel uncomfortable.

Drax: Cage Match – after your skiff has flown over the massive crowd of cultists and landed on the other side, track back a little through the bay before you move on. You’ll find some boxing shorts for Drax to wear.

Marvel/Square Enix

Note: there aren’t any costumes to find in the Guardians of the Galaxy game Chapter 9, because this whole level is one big chat without any exploratory bits. Likewise, in Chapter 11, Chapter 15 and Chapter 16, there’s no opportunity to run around looking for swag.

Chapter 10 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Gamora: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – after the crystal bridge shatters, you’ll find this outfit on the other side of a waterfall. A classic bit of game design!

Rocket: Hero of Halfworld – look for the big crack in the red rocky carvern. Rocket can crawl through and blast open a route for Star-Lord. Once you’re in, use your ice gun to stop to flow of poisonous gas, then use Groot’s platform-making skills to get up to the ledge with the costume.

Groot: Annihilation Conquest Suit – after leaving the cave where Groot revealed his room-illuminating powers, shimmy around the right-hand side of the next room. You should find a small area that Peter Quill can access, with a costume inside for your troubles.

Chapter 12 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Drax: Thanos Imperative – when you’re in the cargo area, Drax can pull down a yellow container, allowing you to climb onto it and find a costume. This caped outfit might be Drax’s most powerful look in the game.

Rocket: The Smuggler – when you’re in the eerily empty market area, there’s a wall you cash smash open right at the back on the right-hand side.

Groot: Impaler – Star-Lord can pull open a wall and find a secret passage, on the left-hand side, shortly after you squeeze around a giant coiled cable. Groot can make a bridge for you, then you can use your electric blast to open the next door, and then Rocket can sneak into a tunnel to turn off the deadly electric floor.

Gamora: Casual Kill – when you’re crossing the rooftops, keep your visor turned on – you’ll eventually find a break in the floor that Drax can bust wide open. Slide down the ramp, then double back on yourself immediately. You’ll find a little tunnel that you can crouch into it, leading to Gamora’s most dressed-down outfit.

Star-Lord: Apocalypse-Lord – in the sandy area, pull down a brown door using your wind blast, then instruct Drax to carry the container (that you find inside) over to the high red platform on your left. Climb up there, walk along the platform, and then use Gamora to climb up even higher. There’s the costume.

Chapter 13 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Gamora: Black Vortex – after crossing the frozen lake, look to your right and you’ll find a wall that Gamora to stick to. Use her to grapple up and find this beautiful caped costume.

Groot: Five O’Clock Sprouts – after you shimmy over a ledge with lots of falling ice, look to your right when you enter the cave. You’ll find this costume over there.

Star-Lord: War-Lord – shoot the crystals in the red and rocky cave. This will create a platform for you. Jump on it, then shoot down the next platform. Get on it and ask Groot to raise you up, then you’ll find the costume.

Rocket: The Stinger – this suit might be Rocket’s best outfit in the game. When you’re in the forest, you should spot a raised path near the back of the area. Use your fire blast to burn the plants in your way, then walk along that path to find the costume.

Drax: Katathian Monk – after you slide down the ice and find yourself in an ice cave, look left – head up the raised path, beyond the poison plants, and pick up this outfit.

Chapter 14 Guardians of the Galaxy outfit locations

Star-Lord: Team Lord – in the massive corridor where you need to hide behind little covers to avoid being blown away by wind turbines, climb all the way to the top of these platforms. You’ll see a purple item container on the highest ledge you can get to.

Drax: Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse – when you’re traversing the exterior of the space station, look for a frozen wall blocking a door. Flame it open, climb up some platforms inside, and you’ll find this outfit.

Gamora: Chosen Daughter – the final outfit in the game actually has two locations where it can spawn. The first is behind another frozen door on the spaceship exterior, which shouldn’t be the hard to spot. The second is in a red-tinted cave, later on in the level, where you have to freeze a few geysers to make some platforms for traversal. If you can’t work it out, refer to the 23rd minute of the video below.

