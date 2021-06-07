Nintendo is back and on the E3 2021 schedule and while there is one glaring omission from the line-up for this year, we’re looking at you, PlayStation, most of the big hitters are back this year after E3 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The action is heading online only this year, that pandemic is not over yet, and we now know who will be there and most of the times that the presentations will start.

But what is happening with Nintendo this year and what can we expect to hear about when the show starts? Here is all we know so far, including how you can watch it.

How to watch Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 online

This year’s E3 conference is free to watch at home, so you may well be wondering how to tune in and watch as Nintendo, hopefully, wow us with what they have to show us for 2021.

There are a lot of possibilities for what could be announced this year with many expecting to hear about the next instalment in the Zelda franchise and we will no doubt have some Animal Crossing content to watch.

But by far the most anticipated thing is the hotly rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro although Nintendo has said their E3 will be filled with software news only – it would be a glaring omission not to have it included though, right?

To make sure you do not miss the presentation, head over to the official Nintendo YouTube channel, subscribe and be ready to press play just before 5pm UK time on June 15th.

Not long to go now until we can learn all the secrets that Nintendo have to spill.

You can also sign up for E3 which will, we assume, make it easier to keep track of what is happening when, as well as giving you a place to watch everything. So just follow the link, complete the form, and you will be all set for the E3 fun.

The next season pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also set to be announced, while we are hoping that Bayonetta 3 is featured heavily in some way too.

Whatever is, or is not, revealed though, we do not have long left until we find out and June 15th cannot come quick enough. Here’s hoping that the developers from Nintendo have some surprises in store.

