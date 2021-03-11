Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: What’s new on Switch in 2021 and beyond

Since it launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has gone from strength to strength, and thanks to games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons it has seen its popularity soar in the last 12-months.

Advertisement

Even with the release of powerful next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5, the Switch is still going strong, finding an audience for itself and taking a meaningful seat at the console table.

And that is largely down to the exclusives that the console has, as there is nowhere else that you can play the latest games from the like of Mario, and the Switch’s ability to swap between a handheld console and a traditional one makes it a must-own for those that like to game on the go.

And there is a lot coming out this year for the Switch, with heaps of gams lined up that many of us are excited to play – it’s another strong year for Nintendo, then, and the release calendar stretches into 2022 as well. Here is all we know about the games on the way that have been announced so far!

Upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive games

The Nintendo Switch is a console that has a lot of exclusives under its banner, from several major gaming franchises including Mario, Zelda and Pokemon. You’ll find at least one of each from those, and many others in the list below! These are the upcoming Switch exclusives you really need to be aware of:

Jack Jeanne (available 18th March 2021)

Monster Hunter Rise (available 26th March 2021)

New Pokémon Snap (available 30th April 2021)

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (available 14th May 2021)

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (available 14th May 2021)

Rune Factory 5 (available 20th May 2021)

Miitopia (available 21st May 2021)

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power (available 4th June 2021)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (available 25th June 2021)

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (available 29th June 2021)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (available 16th July 2021)

No More Heroes III (available 27th August 2021)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (release date TBC)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (release date TBC)

Splatoon 3 (release date TBC)

Project Triangle Strategy (release date TBC)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (release date TBC)

Metroid Prime 4 (release date TBC)

Non-exclusive upcoming Nintendo Switch games

While there are a lot of notable cross-console games that have not, and likely will not make their way to the Nintendo Switch, there are still many that have and there are several great games on the way for the console that are not Nintendo exclusives. As with the above list, there will be changes to the below and new additions added as the year goes on.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (available 12th March 2021)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (available 16th March 2021)

Mundaun (available 16th March 2021)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 (available 16th March 2021)

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (available 16th March 2021)

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (available 16th March 2021)

In Rays of the Light (available 17th March 2021)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (available 18th March 2021)

Can’t Drive This (available 19th March 2021)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Complete Edition (available 19th March 2021)

Root Film (available 19th March 2021)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (available 23rd March 2021)

Tales from the Borderlands (available 24th March 2021)

Balan Wonderworld (available 26th March 2021)

Narita Boy (available 30th March 2021)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (available 6th April 2021)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (available 6th April 2021)

Poison Control (available 13th April 2021)

SaGa Frontier Remastered (available 15th April 2021)

MotoGP 21 (available 22nd April 2021)

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (available 22nd April 2021)

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (available 22nd April 2021)

Death end re;Quest (available 27th April 2021)

R-Type Final 2 (available 29th April 2021)

Subnautica (available 14th May 2021)

Subnautica: Below Zero (available 14th May 2021)

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (available 20th May 2021)

Knockout City (available 21st May 2021)

Wing of Darkness (available 3rd June 2021)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (available 10th June 2021)

The Caligula Effect 2 (available 24th June 2021)

Legend of Mana (available 24th June 2021)

Samurai Warriors 5 (available 24th June 2021)

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (available 6th July 2021)

The Silver Case (available 6th July 2021)

Blaster Master Zero 3 (available 29th July 2021)

Blaster Master Zero Trilogy: MetaFight Chronicle (available 29th July 2021)

King’s Bounty II (available 24th August 2021)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (available 30th September 2021)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Summer 2021, exact date TBC)

Star Wars Hunters (release date TBC)

Check out our full video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.