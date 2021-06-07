Sonic Colors Ultimate release date: trailer, gameplay, story and latest news

Released on the Wii back in 2010, Sonic Colours is one of the more positively received Sonic titles since his 16-bit heyday. And now a special new version is coming.

Sonic Colours Ultimate is the name for the shiny new remaster that is due to come out later in the year. One of the reasons it is happening is because of how much many of us loved the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie – a definite contender for any best video game movie adaptations list.

For all you need to know about the game, including when you can get it and what platforms you can play it on, we have you covered with all the information you need below.

When is the Sonic Colours Ultimate release date?

We just need to get the summer out of the way, although wanting that over leaves us feeling conflicted, to be able to play this remastered game – that’s because Sonic Colours Ultimate will be released on September 7th, 2021, which means we only have a few months to wait.

Can I pre-order Sonic Colours Ultimate?

Pre-orders are available right now. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day. The recommended retail price appears to be £34.99, which isn’t too bad for a remaster.

What platforms can I get Sonic Colours Ultimate on?

You have many choices for how to play the game when it does come out as it will be released for PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and the Nintendo Switch – so that is most bases covered for gamers to be able to check it out in September. And thanks to the magic of backwards compatibility, you should be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as well.

What is the Sonic Colours Ultimate story?

It’s a tale as old as time. Doctor Eggman – or Doctor Robotnik, if you prefer – has taken captive an alien race knows as the Wisps. To save them, Sonic must navigate through the Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park and destroy its power source.

Sonic Colors Ultimate gameplay

The Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park is made up of seven connected planets, which make up the stages that need to be navigated in the game. So you get levels to zip your way through, boss battles, enemies to destroy and all the things you would expect from a Sonic game. At the end of each level, you are graded on how well you did.

Along the way you can collect Wisp power-ups to help you as you play. There are eight different ones that you can find, and some of them can not found in any of the other Sonic games – such as the super handy double jump.

And of course, there are gold rings to collect too – a staple of any Sonic game!

Is there a trailer for Sonic Colors Ultimate?

There is indeed a Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer, and it is fast, frantic and very colourful. Check it out for yourselves below if you haven’t had the chance yet!

