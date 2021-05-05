Among Us PS4 and Xbox console release dates

Among Us is finally coming to consoles. The game came to Nintendo Switch in December 2020, and subsequent releases on PlayStation and Xbox have now been confirmed.

Advertisement

Originally, Among Us was only available on mobile phones, with its iOS and Android release back in June 2018. Then came a PC release, in November 2018, as the game reached users on Windows 10 systems.

Consoles seemed to be out of the question for a while, but the resurgence of Among Us in 2020 – when it became a very popular choice for lockdown social events – seems to have remedied that situation. Keep on reading, then, and we’ll tell you everything we know about the PS4 and Xbox release dates.

When is the Among Us PS4 release date?

The developers at Innersloth have confirmed that Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles at some point in 2021, although the exact date is yet to be announced. The trailer below revealed the news, with Ratchet and Clank entering the world of Among Us for a fun crossover! We’ll be sure to let you know when the precise date is confirmed.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Among Us Xbox release date?

“Among Us comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2021” – so says the headline of an official Xbox Wire blog post, confirming that Xbox consoles will also be joining the Among Us party later this year. Again, the exact date hasn’t been announced, but we’ll be sure to let you know when that changes.

If you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can access Among Us now on your computer of choice. The game was added to the PC version of Game Pass in December 2020, with the tweet below breaking the news.

Task complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/7yhBelJQOk — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 17, 2020

Read more:

Will Among Us come to any other platforms?

By the end of this year, Among Us will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as well as Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android devices and Windows 10 PC. That may seem like total market domination, but there are still a few other platforms that the developers from Innersloth could consider.

There’s no word yet, for example, on whether Among Us will ever come to Google Stadia. The game-streaming platform has a growing library of games, but Among Us is not yet one of them.

Furthermore, if you own an older Mac or Macbook, you may have already realised that Among Us is not available on your device of choice. Although Apple revealed last year that the iOS version of Among Us can run on 2020 versions of the Mac, older models of Apple’s computers do not support this feature. If you want to play Among Us on an old Mac, you’ll have to dabble in emulators to work around the issue.

For now, it seems like the PlayStation and Xbox ports are the priority projects for the team behind Among Us, but we’ll be sure to let you know if any other platforms end up being confirmed.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.