Best Among Us merchandise and gifts to buy

If you have people in your life who are big on their gaming, there's a good chance they will be fans of Among Us, and we have several different ideas for Among Us-related gifts to get them below, even if they are looking sus in electrical...

The developer, Innersloth, is even planning on an Among Us VR game for the series which should give it a whole new lease of life.

Among Us first launched in 2018 but the pandemic led to more people finding it, and it later made the leap to consoles on Xbox, PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch.

A multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal, Among Us continues to soar in popularity and what was once a niche mobile game is now a big player in the gaming world.

Despite the tense nature of Among Us, we're big fans of the cute characters that take centre stage - and now you can have them in your own home.

This set contains 8 characters from the game, and is the perfect gift for anyone who loses a ton of time into the game like we do.

Buy the Among Us Crewmate Figures Collectable Figurines at Amazon

Matchify Card Game: Among Us

Best for: Those who love more games set in the Among Us world.

The actual Among Us game may be addictive enough, but there are other games you can play with the recognisable characters from the game - including this Matchify one.

Matchify Among Us also includes four mini games, so this is a great way to pass the time and the whole family can get involved.

Buy the Matchify Card Game: Among Us from GAME

Among Us Plush 18cm Plague Doctor

Best for: Plush collectors and Among Us fans

We love a plush here at RadioTimes.com and we can't get enough of them. Getting one from Among Us is a tempting proposition and this one, the plague doctor, shows that even the sinister looking characters can come across as cute when they're in plush form.

Buy the Among Us Plush 18cm Plague Doctor from Smyths

Among Us 500-piece jigsaw puzzle

Best for: Putting your brain to the test

The visual style of Among Us is quite distinctive, which lends itself perfectly to be used in other means - such as a jigsaw puzzle.

This 500 piece puzzle is not too complicated but will take some patience, and is is a great way to get everyone in the house involved.

Buy the Among Us 500 piece jigsaw puzzle from GAME

Among Us Hoodie

Best for: Those who love to dress in style

This bright and colourful shirt is just what an Among Us fan would want to be seen out and about in.

Be warned that it's not as thick as you would expect a hoodie to be, but that means it can still be worn in the milder warmer months.

Buy the Among Us Hoodie from Amazon

Among Us blanket hoodie

Best for: Those who like to stay snug while looking cool.

While the colder months have now come to an end and spring is on the way, you can still invest in something pretty snazzy for next winter - it always comes around quicker than we expect.

You could do far worse than buying your kids this blanket hoodie as not only will it keep them warm, but we can imagine that they would never want to take it off.

Buy Among Us blanket hoodie from Amazon

Among Us Gift Set

Best for: Any fan of Among Us!

With this fun gift set you get:

Among Us drawstring bag

50 no-repeat stickers

1 lanyard

1 pillow case

2 keychains

3 Button pins

1 Phone ring holder

So a great set for anyone who loves playing Among Us.

Buy Among Us Gift Set from Amazon

Among Us towel set

Best for: Anyone who wants their bathroom to have a bit more life.

A simple one this, but one that is likely to be popular – dry yourself after a bath or a shower with these Among Us bath towels.

You get three in the pack too so you can swap them out for a new one if you fancy changing your bathroom vibes up.

Buy the Among Us towel set from Amazon

Among Us kids socks

Best for: Those who want their feet dressed to impress.

Back to the clothes theme now, and if you doesn't love a pair of novelty socks then we feel bad for your feet.

Luckily, there are some Among Us socks right here that can solve any dull feet problems and you get multiple pairs in this pack.

Buy Among Us kids socks from Amazon

