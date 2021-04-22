Fujifilm unveils Nintendo Switch printer: Where to buy, price and how to print out your Pokemon Snap pictures

The long-awaited New Pokemon Snap game is launching at the end of the month, and now it looks like players will be able to print out their photos from the game in real life, with the Nintendo Switch getting a printer accessory.

Interestingly enough, Nintendo has opted against making its own printer device. Instead, they’ve teamed up with Fujifilm to make a pre-existing printer called the Instax Mini Link compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

This newly compatible printer isn’t just good news for Pokemon fans, either – you’ll also be able to print out images of Super Mario himself, and all your favourite villagers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, it looks like you’ll be able to send any Switch screenshot that you want to the printer.

If you want to know where you can buy one of these printers, and how exactly it will work, read on!

Where to buy a Pokemon Snap printer

The Instax Mini Link printer is available to buy now from a variety of retailers, in a collection of different colours. Argos, for example, will sell you a pink one for £109.99.

The best deal we could find is at Currys PC World, where you have the option to choose between blue, pink and white versions of the printer. There’s a bundle available for £144.98 at Currys – that gets you the printer and a 50-shot pack of film, which you’ll need for actually printing your images onto.

If you want a special Pikachu case to go with your new printer, the official Fujifilm website says that a product just like that will be launching in May 2021. However, we can’t find a UK product page for that just yet.

Also, don’t forget that the New Pokemon Snap game is sold separately! Over at GAME, you can pre-order the game for £49.99, and you’ll get a free double-sided poster and sticker set included.

The Nintendo Switch console is also needed, of course, if you want to play Pokemon Snap. If you haven’t made that investment yet, Amazon will sell you a Switch console and New Pokemon Snap bundled together for £324.98.

Those key links again are:

Fujifilm/Nintendo

How to use the Nintendo Switch printer

Nintendo announced its partnership with Fujifilm, and the Instax Mini Link’s newfound compatibility with the Nintendo Switch, in a blog post on its Japanese website.

The blog post and the trailer included within it (see below) both suggest that you’ll need to download an app onto your phone to link the console and the printer together. That app will be called Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch, and it sounds like it will launch on Friday 30th April (the same day that New Pokemon Snap comes out).

The Fujifilm website has also confirmed the news, sharing some fun suggestions for how fans could use this new feature. Who wouldn’t want to print out a real-life Photodex, compiling the critters they’ve photographed in Pokemon Snap?

You’ll be able to take a screenshot on your console, send that snap to your app, and then print it out with your snazzy new printer. Take a look at the video below for more information, or head over to Currys if you just want to order your printer now!

