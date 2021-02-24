New Pokemon Snap release date: pre-order, price, trailer and all the latest news

Everyone else gets the epic Pokemon theme tune in their head as soon as they see the name, right? Well get ready to see that name even more as there is a new Pokemon game heading to the Nintendo Switch – and it is releasing soon!

Not only that, but it is a game that Pokemon fans have been waiting on for years – another entry in the beloved Pokemon Snap series!

The first Pokemon Snap game was released way back in 1999 and players had long given up hope that another would be released. Well, thanks to the Switch, dreams have been fulfilled and we will be playing it in the coming months.

But if you didn’t get to play the original game and are wondering what Pokemon Snap is about, and when we get to play it, here is all you need to know.

When is the New Pokemon Snap release date?

Not long to wait now as Pokemon Snap is scheduled for release on 30th April, 2021 – so just over two months left to wait. More than enough time for us to replay Pokemon Sword and Shield while we wait!

What platforms can I get the New Pokemon Snap on?

Being a Nintendo exclusive, there is only one home for this game and that will be the Nintendo Switch. This follows the previous games that have been in the Pokemon series, like the last Snap game on the Nintendo 64 and joins the likes of Pokemon Sword and Shield on the current console.

Fans have been asking for a while now for older Pokemon games to be available on the Switch, much like the classic Mario games are, but there is still no word on that happening. Fingers crossed this one does well enough to make the top dogs at Nintendo realise how well the older titles would sell if the fans had access to them.

Pokemon Snap story and gameplay

Pokemon Snap is all about photos – and making sure you get the best snaps of all the Pokemon around that you can find!

Professor Mirror and his assistant, Rita, need some help on the islands in the Lantai region and that is where you come into play. The aim of the game is to fill up your Photodex with as many Pokemon as you can find, and there are 200 at launch, as well as seeing what is going on with the llumina phenomenon that transforms Pokemon and plants with a special glow.

Can I pre-order New Pokemon Snap?

You certainly can: Amazon and GAME are just two places that have the game listed so it can be yours on release day.

Is there a trailer for New Pokemon Snap?

Yep! Here is the trailer released for the game that will give you an idea of what to expect – and how good the game will look when we can play it in April.

