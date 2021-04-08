Animal Crossing most popular villagers: Best islanders to choose

Animal Crossing: New Horizons needs little introduction after growing a huge following over the course of 2020, offering gamers a form of escapism during those long hours at home in lockdown.

Advertisement

The aim of the game is to build your own paradise on a virtual island where you will come across different characters that each offer different things.

There are over 390 islanders to interact with at last count, and narrowing them down is a tricky task.

So if you want to know which islanders are the best ones to spend time with, these are the details you need to know.

Best islanders to choose in Animal Crossing

Raymond

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a villager in Animal Crossing that is more popular than Raymond. He has heterochromia, which means his eyes are different colours, and he wears cool, business-like attire. His personality type is Smug – and you don’t often find Smug islanders in the game.

Raymond is a highly sought-after character and you can really cash in if he is on your island; other players will be willing to part with serious in-game money for the chance to have him relocate to theirs. No wonder he is so popular!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Diana

Diana is a deer and, we assume, named after the Roman deity with the same name (the goddess of wild animals and hunting) whose symbol was a deer.

While she has the Snooty personality type, she is nowhere near as snooty as other islanders you will come across – in fact she can actually be quite nice!

Read more:

Zucker

Look how sweet Zucker looks reading a book! His catchphrase is “bloop” and he is certainly one of the more popular octopus characters in the game.

He is also incredibly lazy – which is a trait that we can respect.

Bob

Bob is a legacy character and therefore, a favourite of many. He is believed to be the first character created for the game and he has been a part of every game in the series so far.

Like Zucker, he also has the Lazy personality type, which makes him pleasant to interact with. Plus his purple design looks cool! You can’t go wrong with Bob.

Coco

With hollow eyes and mouth, Coco’s appearance differs to other characters, however many find her design intriguing.

Popular owing to her Normal personality type, you’ll almost always find Coco friendly and approachable.

Still, a bit sinister-looking though.

Audie

Audie is unlike any of the other characters on this list as she was named after a fan of Animal Crossing – an elderly lady who was so addicted to the game she clocked up a whopping 3,500 hours playing the New Leaf version.

Audie’s home is always gorgeously decorated and you’ll find it hard meeting a character with a more positive outlook on life.

Marshal

The snarky side-eye look that Marshal gives is brilliant and, with the possible exception of Zucker, he is our choice for cutest character in the game. Look at that little bow tie!

While he is similar to Raymond, you won’t get as much dollar for trading him but you will get more than enough – if you even want him off your island, that is.

Ankha

The highly sough-after islander Ankha, who is ancient Egyptian themed, has one of the coolest character designs in the game.

Inside her home you will find plenty of amazing goodies too, quite a lot of them made out of solid gold. (And yes, that even includes her toilet!)

Marina

Another octopus here and the only female octopus you will find.

Marina has a pink design and is very rare – indeed, there are players that have been trying to find her for some time. If she ends up on your island, try to keep her there!

Fauna

Want to have the nicest character in the entire Animal Crossing franchise on your island? If so, look for Fauna. She never has a bad word to say about anybody.

A keen gardener, she loves nothing more than walking around the island, watering your flowers. Not only is she lovely, she’s super helpful too!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.