Animal Crossing Dream Address guide: Dream Codes list and how to use them

It would be fair to say that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a simple game. There are always things to do, always new content rolling out like the much-hyped Mario update, and even something as simple as falling asleep has more to it.

Advertisement

When you sleep in the game you can dream, and dreaming enables you to head off and explore other islands – and some very different sorts of islands at that.

So read on for all you need to know about dreaming in Animal Crossing and where you can choose to go while you are doing it.

What are Dream Islands?

There is a difference between heading to another island the traditional way, via an airport, and going to one while dreaming. For one, you cannot take anything with you when you go. If you do try to bring items along, Luna will take them all away from you – but don’t worry, you will get everything back.

You also can’t really do much while you are visiting Dream Islands. You can explore, and you can download custom designs that you come across, but that’s essentially as much as you can do.

As for what islands are able to be visited, well that is up to the person who designed it. You can set a code that is displayed on your passport and map and that is what people will use to visit your island as they snooze.

That is also how you find other codes for places to pay a visit. It is important to note here that if you do plan on visiting somewhere while sleeping, you cannot be wearing a Transformation Wand Outfit.

How to dream in Animal Crossing

Getting off to sleep is much easier in the game than it can be in real life – which makes us very jealous. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Go to your house and lay down in the bed.

When the options come up, select ‘I want to sleep’

Now choose ‘I want to dream’

Make sure you are online.

Enter the Dream Address Code of your choice

Now you will arrive there and you are free to explore!

When you are done looking around, you just need to return to the bed and lie down. If you also want to share your dream address, you also do this from the bed, so just select ‘I’d like to share a dream.’

Best Animal Crossing Dream Address Codes list

As you would probably expect – there are a lot of these to choose from. Anyone can create a Dream Code so that means there are countless possibilities of places to go. We have rounded up some highlights below of islands that we have seen that are worth a visit.

Midsommar inspired island DA-8746-6796-6033

The 9 Circles of Hell DA-9184-7436-2844

Evening Fancy Pink Forest DA-4641-5831-5543

Canal Market and Garden DA-4398-2460-1263

Dream of Kisiwa Tu DA-4635-1519-7819

Japanese city-themed island DA-3051-6058-2486

Mexico DA-0320-5826-7470

Pac-Man surprise DA-8507-2627-3566

But as we mentioned, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so keep an eye out for the many more codes that are out there, as you will never run out of places to explore while your character sleeps the day or night away.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.