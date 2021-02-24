Animal Crossing Mario update release date: New outfits and game-changing items are coming

It’s time to give your island a makeover, because the Animal Crossing Mario update is bringing heaps of new items and outfits to the beloved life-simulation game, including one item that will make travelling around your island much easier.

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived on Nintendo Switch almost a full year ago, its wholesome island lifestyle quickly won the hearts of gamers in lockdown the world over. And soon you’ll be able to add a new layer of nostalgic fun to your experience in the game.

This new Animal Crossing DLC comes as Nintendo is marking the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros with a wide variety of celebrations: a limited edition Mario Bros version of the Switch console has already been revealed, as has an interactive Super Mario Bros LEGO set. That’s not to mention the recently-released Super Mario Bros 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game, which promptly earned a place on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

But what exactly does this Animal Crossing Mario update have in store for players, and when will you be able to claim all its goodies? Keep on reading and we’ll explain everything.

When is the Animal Crossing Mario update release date?

In a recent Nintendo Direct live-stream event, the famous gaming company revealed that a free Animal Crossing Mario update will be available to download on 25th February 2020. Owners of the game will get lots of new content without spending a penny, but there is a catch: although you can connect to the internet and download the update from 25th February, you won’t actually be able to access the Mario items until they go live on 1st March.

Nintendo is giving you something to tide you over, though. As the company revealed in a blog post, “Players who download the Feb. 25 update will receive the mushroom mural in their in-game mailbox as a thank-you gift. Super Mario Bros. themed items won’t be available for order until March 1, but the mushroom mural might help inspire your imagination…you can pretend to be Mario while you wait!”

Where can you buy Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

After you’ve downloaded the Animal Crossing Mario update and waited until the event kicks off on 1st March, picking up the available Mario items will be fairly easy for players. All you have to do is head over to Nook Shopping and boot up the green shopping machine – you’ll find the Mario items listed on the Promotions page.

Although the update itself is free, it does look like these new items will have costs attached to them within the game itself – so you’ll want to stock up on some Bells before you head to Nook Shopping and start your Mario spending spree.

What’s included in the Animal Crossing Mario update?

The Animal Crossing Mario update promises rather a lot of fun stuff for players to pick up and muck around with. This is basically your opportunity to turn your island into the Mario franchise’s iconic Mushroom Kingdom locale. There will be a few new outfits to wear, heaps of recognisable items to place, and you could even add a Warp Pipe or two to your island. We’ll break it down a bit more below:

Mario outfits in Animal Crossing

If you’ve ever wanted to dress up your islanders like Mario characters, this is the perfect update for you: once you’ve downloaded the update, you’ll be able to purchase a Mario outfit, Luigi outfit, Wario outfit and/or Princess Peach outfit from Nook Shopping. It looks like each of these outfits will consist of a few different parts: a hat, an outfit, a pair of shoes, and a moustache accessory for all of them except Peach.

Mario items in Animal Crossing

As for the items available in the Animal Crossing update, most players will recognise all of them from Mario games: you’ll be able to pick up Coins, Blocks, Mushrooms, Shells, Fire Flowers, Stars, Question Mark Blocks, Thwomps, Goal Poles and even Warp Pipes. All of those will be available at Nook Shopping from 1st March onwards, but the Warp Pipes might be the most exciting inclusion of them all.

How to get the Mario Warp Pipe in Animal Crossing

Like all of the other Mario items, you can buy the Warp Pipe from Nook Shopping within Animal Crossing itself on or after 1st March. You’ll be able to buy two of them and place them anywhere suitable on your island. When you jump into a Warp Pipe at one location, you’ll pop out of the other Warp Pipe after a few seconds – it’s basically a way of teleporting between two set points on your island, which could help a lot of players save time.

What other Animal Crossing events are coming?

Nintendo’s recent blog post also confirmed that several other Animal Crossing events are on the horizon: there will be a Hinamatsuri event on 3rd March and a Pi Day celebration on 14th March, and there’s also a St Patrick’s Day event called Shamrock Day taking place between 10th March and 17th March. Between that and the Mario update, it’s clear that Animal Crossing hasn’t lost any of its lustre one year on from its launch!

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles. Visit our hub for more Technology news.