E3 2021 recap: All the big news, major reveals and must-see trailers

With Xbox and Square Enix on the schedule today, catch up on the story so far from E3 2021.

Your essential recap to all the big news out of E3 2021.

Published:

The E3 2021 news is coming in thick and fast now that the conference has kicked off, so we’ve pulled together a handy recap of all the essential moments and must-see reveals that you won’t want to miss.

The E3 2021 schedule is jam-packed with high-profile companies from the gaming industry – Gearbox and Ubisoft have already hosted their big presentations, and today (Sunday 13th June 2021) Xbox and Bethesda are sharing the stage before making way for Square Enix and Warner Bros‘ separate shows.

Still to come in the days ahead, there’s the big Take-Two presentation (where everyone is hoping for GTA 6 news) and the long-awaited Nintendo Direct showcase (which could include Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and perhaps even the Switch Pro console if we’re lucky).

With so much going on, it’s easy to fall behind and lose sight of what the biggest bits of news actually are. And so, you might want to keep on reading for our handy guide on the story so far from E3 2021.

E3 2021 recap (Sunday 13th June)

E3 2021 is taking things to the next level on Sunday, with Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Warner Bros and more big names taking to the stage at this year’s virtual conference. Keep on reading for all of those!

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 recap

Starfield release date

E3 2021 recap (Saturday 12th June)

The first proper day of E3 2021 kicked off with a countdown and a pre-show live event, and then the news proper began to appear. The first full presentation was Ubisoft Forward, so let’s jump into that now.

Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 recap

Ubisoft showed an Avatar game E3 2021
Ubisoft showed an Avatar game E3 2021
Ubisoft

Ubisoft kicked things off in confident style (you can watch the full presentation on its YouTube channel), dropping several big announcements on Saturday. Here’s our brisk recap, just click off to see any of the trailers mentioned:

Gearbox E3 2021 recap

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a funky Borderlands spinoff.
Gearbox

You can watch the Gearbox E3 show on the company’s YouTube channel. Or if you just want to know what happened during the stream on Saturday, these were the key moments:

Sumer Games Fest 2021 recap (Friday 11th June)

Elden Ring is a fantasy RPG which boasts writing from George R.R. Martin.
Elden Ring is a fantasy RPG that boasts writing from George R.R. Martin.
FromSoftware

Prior to E3 2021 kicking off formally on Saturday, there was a Summer Games Fest live stream on Friday, hosted by industry favourite Geoff Keighley. You can rewatch the whole thing if you want, or read our quick summary below:

E3 2021 surely still has a lot of surprises up its big digital sleeves, so we’ll be sure to update this article later today! Check our simple rundown of the E3 2021 schedule to see what’s coming up.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles.

