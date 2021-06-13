E3 2021 recap: All the big news, major reveals and must-see trailers
With Xbox and Square Enix on the schedule today, catch up on the story so far from E3 2021.
The E3 2021 news is coming in thick and fast now that the conference has kicked off, so we’ve pulled together a handy recap of all the essential moments and must-see reveals that you won’t want to miss.
The E3 2021 schedule is jam-packed with high-profile companies from the gaming industry – Gearbox and Ubisoft have already hosted their big presentations, and today (Sunday 13th June 2021) Xbox and Bethesda are sharing the stage before making way for Square Enix and Warner Bros‘ separate shows.
Still to come in the days ahead, there’s the big Take-Two presentation (where everyone is hoping for GTA 6 news) and the long-awaited Nintendo Direct showcase (which could include Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and perhaps even the Switch Pro console if we’re lucky).
With so much going on, it’s easy to fall behind and lose sight of what the biggest bits of news actually are. And so, you might want to keep on reading for our handy guide on the story so far from E3 2021.
E3 2021 recap (Sunday 13th June)
E3 2021 is taking things to the next level on Sunday, with Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Warner Bros and more big names taking to the stage at this year’s virtual conference. Keep on reading for all of those!
Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 recap
- Starfield release date confirmed as 11th November 2022, with the first in-game footage revealed – and it’s an Xbox exclusive!
- Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life trailer confirms an in-game crossover with Pirates of the Carribbean.
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl gameplay trailer confirms release date of April 28th 2022.
- Back 4 Blood is coming to Xbox Game Pass on its release day (12th October 2021).
- Doom Eternal and 9 more Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass.
E3 2021 recap (Saturday 12th June)
The first proper day of E3 2021 kicked off with a countdown and a pre-show live event, and then the news proper began to appear. The first full presentation was Ubisoft Forward, so let’s jump into that now.
Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 recap
Ubisoft kicked things off in confident style (you can watch the full presentation on its YouTube channel), dropping several big announcements on Saturday. Here’s our brisk recap, just click off to see any of the trailers mentioned:
- Ubisoft shared the first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a video-game spinoff to the James Cameron film franchise.
- The Far Cry 6 Battle Pass was revealed, teasing that you’ll play as the villains for the first time.
- The sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, titled Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, got its first trailer.
- Ubisoft promised another year of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC, with the next chunk coming this summer.
- Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay trailer gave a closer look at the next Tom Clancy game.
Gearbox E3 2021 recap
You can watch the Gearbox E3 show on the company’s YouTube channel. Or if you just want to know what happened during the stream on Saturday, these were the key moments:
- Prior to the conference, Gearbox revealed a dragon-shooting Borderlands spinoff, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with a trailer.
- At E3 itself, Gearbox shared a video from the Borderlands movie set, featuring such stars as Kevin Hart.
- Godfall PS4 release was confirmed, and the game’s Fire and Darkness DLC was shown too.
- The first trailer for Tribes of Midgard was revealed.
- Homeworld 3 was also confirmed to be in production.
Sumer Games Fest 2021 recap (Friday 11th June)
Prior to E3 2021 kicking off formally on Saturday, there was a Summer Games Fest live stream on Friday, hosted by industry favourite Geoff Keighley. You can rewatch the whole thing if you want, or read our quick summary below:
- FromSoftware showed the first Elden Ring gameplay trailer, confirming 21st January 2022 as the game’s release date.
- Frontier announced Jurassic World Evolution 2 with a trailer, featuring the dulcet tones of Jeff Goldblum!
- Speaking of Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds popped up with a new trailer for Free Guy, his gaming-inspired action movie.
- Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding: Director’s Cut with a trailer.
- Activision dropped the first trailer for Call of Duty Season 4, which will span Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War.
E3 2021 surely still has a lot of surprises up its big digital sleeves, so we’ll be sure to update this article later today! Check our simple rundown of the E3 2021 schedule to see what’s coming up.
