Halo Infinite release date, trailer, multiplayer – what we know and latest news

It’s an exciting year for Microsoft and Xbox gamers, with not only the release of a brand new fourth-generation console in the shape of the Xbox Series X, but at last the arrival of a new Halo game, the sixth in the blockbuster series… Halo Infinite.

Advertisement

Now we’ve got a trailer after the Xbox Series X games event we have a better idea of gameplay.

“For the first time players will have the freedom to explore a Halo ring that’s several times larger than our last few Halo games combined,” the trailer said.

The game is being ambitiously billed by some as a spiritual reboot of the beloved Halo franchise and is set to centre once again on the Spartan John-117, better known to most as Master Chief.

After the adventures of Halo 5 seeing gameplay time split between Master Chief and Spartan Locke (something which not all players were complete fans of) Halo Infinite will all be about Master Chief and is understood to be taking on the saga from where he left it in the previous title.

As well as being available for Xbox Series X including Steam it’ll also be available on Game Pass from launch. It’ll also support ray-tracing, but via patch after launch.

Here’s everything we know so far about the brand new, game and when we’re excepting it to be released.

Halo Infinite key facts

What is Halo Infinite? The sixth game in the Halo series

The sixth game in the Halo series Release date: Late 2021

Late 2021 What can you play it on? Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X

Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X Will it be on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, from launch

Yes, from launch Will it have split-screen multiplayer? Yes

Halo Infinite release date

Gamers had expected Halo Infinite to hit their consoles during the “Holiday 2020” window, which usually means sometime in late October, November or early December 2020. But there appears to be some issues as not only did the game miss the Xbox Series X launch but it is now not expected until late 2021.

What consoles and platforms will Halo be released on?

Halo Infinite will be released on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Can I pre-order Halo Infinite?

Even though we all should have completed the game by now and spent hours upon hours playing the multiplayer, the delay is a huge one and as such we still can’t reserve a copy yet. Expect to see pre-orders start popping up in the coming weeks.

Halo Infinite Gameplay

The main selling point of the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020 was the gameplay trailer for Halo Infinite. Take a look above. The game is very traditional in its look, the environments aren’t a world away, plus the weapons and vehicles. The actual additions are a massive modern step forward though.

Here’s what we now know:

You have an in-game map called TacMac showing how you can explore the larger Halo ring. The environment is “several times larger than that of the last two Halo games combined”.

The menu screen has upgrades in it suggesting more RPG style improvements can be made

Banished is in there, that’s the main antagonist seen in the story before.

Grappling hook pops up too. This means you can pull up Master Chief towards enemies and objects or reach higher ground. Drop Shield is there too for protection.

Halo Infinite trailer

The trailer kicked off the Xbox Games Showcase for Xbox Series X. The gameplay demo is below.

The original trailer is also below from E3 2019.

Will there be more Halo games?

343 Industries has said Halo has a long future ahead of it. “Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future,” said Chris Lee from 343 told IGN. “We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

Future Master Chief stories will fall under the “umbrella” of Infinite still too. So rather than just a one-off title its more of a platform.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.