Halo Infinite multiplayer: Release date rumours, cross-play & more news

The full Halo Infinite release date will not occur until December, but rumours are rife that Halo Infinite multiplayer could launch much sooner than that, with some hopeful fans predicting that Halo Infinite multiplayer could launch today (15th November 2021).

Certain segments of the Halo fan base are convinced that developers 343 Games and publishers Microsoft will surprise-drop the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration live-stream event that is happening this evening (from a UK time zone perspective).

To find out all about these rumours, and what Halo Infinite multiplayer has in store for us, read on for all the key details!

Halo Infinite multiplayer release date rumours

According to the rumours that have blossomed on Twitter in the last few days, the Halo Infinite multiplayer release date will occur on Monday 15th November 2021 – that’s today!

However, we should stress that these are rumours that fans and ‘leakers’ have been speculating about online, as opposed to anything official that has come from Microsoft or 343 (both parties have remained quiet throughout this online storm of speculation).

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise.



I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15.



Suit up, Spartans. https://t.co/fLpR86bu4O — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) November 12, 2021

What time will Halo Infinite multiplayer launch?

If the rumours are true, you can expect the Halo Infinite multiplayer launch time to occur some time after 6pm GMT on 15th November, from a UK time zone perspective.

In the USA, that would make the Halo Infinite launch time 1pm ET or 1am PT depending on your time zone. Again, that’s if you believe the rumours.

These times are when the Xbox Anniversary Celebration live-stream will go live on Microsoft’s video-sharing platforms. This event is rumoured to coincide with the Halo Infinite multiplayer launch.

Is Halo Infinite multiplayer free with Game Pass?

Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, confirmed in an Xbox Wire blog post back in June that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play.

“What gets me the most excited about this journey we’re starting together is the fact that multiplayer is free to play,” he said, “and how that gives us the opportunity to build the biggest Halo community ever.”

This makes it sound like Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free for absolutely anyone to play, even people that aren’t members of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass club.

Is there a Halo Infinite multiplayer beta demo?

Seeing as the entirety of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering will be free to play, there’s not really any need for a demo or a beta in the traditional sense.

However, members of the Xbox Insider membership club have already had one chance to try out an early beta version of Halo Infinite multiplayer – this happened back in September and October.

If you want to have the chance of joining any future Halo Infinite multiplayer beta periods, you’ll want to sign up for the Xbox Insider programme yourself. Search ‘insider’ on the Xbox store and you should be able to find it.

Is Halo Infinite cross-play?

Halo Infinite multiplayer will support cross-play and cross-progression, meaning you can play with pals even if your friendship group is spread across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Staten confirmed this in the aforementioned blog post, saying: “With cross play and cross-platform progression, there are almost no barriers to enjoying the game with friends, regardless of where they play. It feels extra special to be able to grow the community and bring it together in this way.”

Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay

If you want to see Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay in action, take a look at the official 12-minute deep dive video here:

“When it comes to gameplay,” Staten said in his aforementioned blog, “our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time.

“To that end, we’re introducing the Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, and equipment.

“We’re also introducing bot matches so players new and old can warm up before they hit the battlefield. We’ve got more in store for bots and Academy content over time that we look forward to rolling out as the game evolves.”

Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer

If you really want to get a feel for Halo Infinite multiplayer, ahead of its release date, the best thing to do is watch the Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer below. Here’s hoping that we really can jump in soon!

