Halo Infinite achievements: Full list of achievements and how to unlock them all

We are almost ready to catch up with our old pal Master Chief as the long-awaited Halo Infinite is about to be released this week! The game was originally set to be released alongside the Xbox Series X/S but was hit with a lengthy delay – happily, it is sounding like it is a game that is worth the wait.

Being an Xbox game, and one that will launch on Game Pass on day one means that we have achievements to contend with, and you may be surprised by just how many Halo Infinite has for us to get across its two game modes.

But for you achievement hunters out there, what does this game have to offer and how much work is needed to get them all? Here is all you need to know about the Halo Infinite achievements – for both multiplayer and single-player!

Halo Infinite multiplayer achievements list

As mentioned, there are two lots of achievements you can get in Halo Infinite. One batch is all about multiplayer – that came out first, so that’s where we will start – and the other is all about the story.

So, here are your multiplayer Halo Infinite achievements along with their descriptions of how to get them.

Clocking In – Complete a Daily Challenge.

– Complete a Daily Challenge. We Have a Job For You – Complete a Weekly Challenge.

– Complete a Weekly Challenge. I’m Ready, How ‘Bout You? – Change your Spartan’s look in the Customize menu.

– Change your Spartan’s look in the Customize menu. Peak Performance – Earn 2,000 score in a matchmade game.

– Earn 2,000 score in a matchmade game. Passion for Fashion – Wear a new armour customization item.

– Wear a new armour customization item. Humble Beginnings – Complete one level in a Battle Pass.

– Complete one level in a Battle Pass. Which One of Us is the Machine? – Get and equip a new AI.

– Get and equip a new AI. Reporting for Duty – Change your Spartan Tag.

– Change your Spartan Tag. “Need a Weapon?” – Try out a new weapon customization item.

– Try out a new weapon customization item. You’re Up, Rook’ – Play a Ranked Match.

– Play a Ranked Match. That Thing on the Left is the Brake – Test drive a new vehicle customization.

– Test drive a new vehicle customization. Brutality – Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.

– Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game. Just the Two of Us – Access your Personal AI.

– Access your Personal AI. Slaying with Style – Earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game.

– Earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game. Doing Your Part – Complete the Tutorial.

– Complete the Tutorial. Peeker’s Disadvantage – “Back Smack” an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game.

– “Back Smack” an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game. Running Laps – Capture the flag twice in a matchmade Capture the Flag game.

– Capture the flag twice in a matchmade Capture the Flag game. Customary – Play a custom game.

– Play a custom game. They See Me Rollin’ – Spectate an ally that is driving a Warthog or Razorback in a matchmade game.

– Spectate an ally that is driving a Warthog or Razorback in a matchmade game. Control Freak – Assist in capturing all zones that lead to a score in a matchmade Total Control game.

– Assist in capturing all zones that lead to a score in a matchmade Total Control game. Sharpshooter – Complete a Weapon Drill.

– Complete a Weapon Drill. Getting Strong Now – Launch into Training Mode for the first time.

– Launch into Training Mode for the first time. Kebab – Destroy an enemy vehicle with the Skewer in a matchmade game.

– Destroy an enemy vehicle with the Skewer in a matchmade game. Back to the Chopper – Earn “Splatter” with a Brute Chopper in a matchmade game.

– Earn “Splatter” with a Brute Chopper in a matchmade game. Deadeye – Earn 3 stars in a Weapon Drill.

– Earn 3 stars in a Weapon Drill. Multi-class Racer – Drive 4 unique vehicles in a matchmade game.

– Drive 4 unique vehicles in a matchmade game. All About the Grind – Finished Ranked Placement Matches.

– Finished Ranked Placement Matches. Natural Formation Location Sensation – Gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game.

– Gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game. A Fellow of Infinite Jest – Kill three enemies with the ball in a matchmade Oddball game.

– Kill three enemies with the ball in a matchmade Oddball game. Bomb Returned – Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game.

– Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game. Sparring Partners – Change any training mode option.

– Change any training mode option. Zone Ranger – Secure 5 zones in a matchmade Strongholds game.

– Secure 5 zones in a matchmade Strongholds game. Augmented – Earn 3 stars in 5 Tier 3 Weapon Drills.

– Earn 3 stars in 5 Tier 3 Weapon Drills. Sick Burn – Kill an enemy with the Ravager’s charged shot in a matchmade game.

– Kill an enemy with the Ravager’s charged shot in a matchmade game. Get the Popcorn – View a clip in theater.

– View a clip in theater. New Kid on the Block – Earn “Perfect” with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game.

– Earn “Perfect” with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game. Working Remote – Pick up a weapon using the Grappleshot in a matchmade game.

– Pick up a weapon using the Grappleshot in a matchmade game. Straight to the Bank – Deposit 5 Power Seeds in a matchmade Stockpile game.

– Deposit 5 Power Seeds in a matchmade Stockpile game. Enemies Everywhere! – Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game.

– Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game. Do You Even Gift? – Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game.

– Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game. Secret Stash – Place an item in the Razorback’s storage in a matchmade game.

– Place an item in the Razorback’s storage in a matchmade game. Watt Say You? – Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game.

– Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game. Make a Little More Noise – Grab a power weapon from the Tutorial armory.

– Grab a power weapon from the Tutorial armory. Skyhook Shot – “Grapplejack” an enemy flying vehicle in a matchmade game.

– “Grapplejack” an enemy flying vehicle in a matchmade game. One Shot, Top Mid – Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game.

– Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game. Party Bus – Earn “Mount Up” in a Razorback in a matchmade game.

Halo Infinite single-player achievements list

While we know each of the names of the Halo Infinite achievements that you can get by working your way through the story, the descriptions elude us at the time of writing. Still, it’s fun to guess at what they could all mean, isn’t it?

Greased Lightning

Wars with Friends

Whip-Riding the Ghost

Wait, I Can Throw Those?

Bring Shiela Home Safely

Takes One to Make One

All-Seeing I

Wanna Have a Catch?

A True Test of Legends

MEDIC! – Revive 3 allies in a matchmade Elimination round.

Battle Tested – Complete a Battle Pass.

Limited Addition – Complete a Limited Time Challenge.

Run Rabbit, Run

First Contact

Together. Again?

Legends

Outpost Discovery

Big Brother

Impervious

Thrusters On Full

Visionary

Grab Some Cover

Evasive Maneuvers

Headmaster

Fight Hard, Die Well

Bare Your Fangs

Set a Fire in Your Heart

Too Many Goodbyes

Reckoning

Reclaimer

Together. Again.

Hear These Words!

What Will It Take?

Light the Way

Brothers Grim

One Down…

Pelican Down

Hunter. Killer.

Unearthed

Fallen

Zeta

Ascension

Bunker Buster

Resurgency

Those Wonderful Toys

Reaching Out

Nosebleed

Passing the Gas

Forza Veloce

Gun Runner

Off the Air

Please Shut Up

Catacomb

Headstrong

Haruspis

Eld Aficionado

Armory Amore

Money in the Bank

Getting Defensive

Who is Max Valor?

Mjolnir Master

Hidden Experience

Rubicon Protocol

Infinity Down

Know Your Enemy

Two Sides to Every Story

Canon Collector

Dispatches From the Front

Bloodstars’ Bane

Headhunter

No One Left Behind

We’re On Our Way

Aegis Fate

As soon as we get the descriptions for each of those single-player Halo Infinite achievements we will get this page updated so you know what you are aiming for. In the meantime, how are you getting on with the Halo Infinite Multiplayer achievements?

