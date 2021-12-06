Halo Infinite achievements: Full list of achievements and how to unlock them all
Halo Infinite is here - but what achievements are there to get?
Published:
We are almost ready to catch up with our old pal Master Chief as the long-awaited Halo Infinite is about to be released this week! The game was originally set to be released alongside the Xbox Series X/S but was hit with a lengthy delay – happily, it is sounding like it is a game that is worth the wait.
Being an Xbox game, and one that will launch on Game Pass on day one means that we have achievements to contend with, and you may be surprised by just how many Halo Infinite has for us to get across its two game modes.
But for you achievement hunters out there, what does this game have to offer and how much work is needed to get them all? Here is all you need to know about the Halo Infinite achievements – for both multiplayer and single-player!
Halo Infinite multiplayer achievements list
As mentioned, there are two lots of achievements you can get in Halo Infinite. One batch is all about multiplayer – that came out first, so that’s where we will start – and the other is all about the story.
So, here are your multiplayer Halo Infinite achievements along with their descriptions of how to get them.
- Clocking In – Complete a Daily Challenge.
- We Have a Job For You – Complete a Weekly Challenge.
- I’m Ready, How ‘Bout You? – Change your Spartan’s look in the Customize menu.
- Peak Performance – Earn 2,000 score in a matchmade game.
- Passion for Fashion – Wear a new armour customization item.
- Humble Beginnings – Complete one level in a Battle Pass.
- Which One of Us is the Machine? – Get and equip a new AI.
- Reporting for Duty – Change your Spartan Tag.
- “Need a Weapon?” – Try out a new weapon customization item.
- You’re Up, Rook’ – Play a Ranked Match.
- That Thing on the Left is the Brake – Test drive a new vehicle customization.
- Brutality – Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.
- Just the Two of Us – Access your Personal AI.
- Slaying with Style – Earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game.
- Doing Your Part – Complete the Tutorial.
- Peeker’s Disadvantage – “Back Smack” an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game.
- Running Laps – Capture the flag twice in a matchmade Capture the Flag game.
- Customary – Play a custom game.
- They See Me Rollin’ – Spectate an ally that is driving a Warthog or Razorback in a matchmade game.
- Control Freak – Assist in capturing all zones that lead to a score in a matchmade Total Control game.
- Sharpshooter – Complete a Weapon Drill.
- Getting Strong Now – Launch into Training Mode for the first time.
- Kebab – Destroy an enemy vehicle with the Skewer in a matchmade game.
- Back to the Chopper – Earn “Splatter” with a Brute Chopper in a matchmade game.
- Deadeye – Earn 3 stars in a Weapon Drill.
- Multi-class Racer – Drive 4 unique vehicles in a matchmade game.
- All About the Grind – Finished Ranked Placement Matches.
- Natural Formation Location Sensation – Gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game.
- A Fellow of Infinite Jest – Kill three enemies with the ball in a matchmade Oddball game.
- Bomb Returned – Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game.
- Sparring Partners – Change any training mode option.
- Zone Ranger – Secure 5 zones in a matchmade Strongholds game.
- Augmented – Earn 3 stars in 5 Tier 3 Weapon Drills.
- Sick Burn – Kill an enemy with the Ravager’s charged shot in a matchmade game.
- Get the Popcorn – View a clip in theater.
- New Kid on the Block – Earn “Perfect” with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game.
- Working Remote – Pick up a weapon using the Grappleshot in a matchmade game.
- Straight to the Bank – Deposit 5 Power Seeds in a matchmade Stockpile game.
- Enemies Everywhere! – Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game.
- Do You Even Gift? – Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game.
- Secret Stash – Place an item in the Razorback’s storage in a matchmade game.
- Watt Say You? – Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game.
- Make a Little More Noise – Grab a power weapon from the Tutorial armory.
- Skyhook Shot – “Grapplejack” an enemy flying vehicle in a matchmade game.
- One Shot, Top Mid – Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game.
- Party Bus – Earn “Mount Up” in a Razorback in a matchmade game.
Halo Infinite single-player achievements list
While we know each of the names of the Halo Infinite achievements that you can get by working your way through the story, the descriptions elude us at the time of writing. Still, it’s fun to guess at what they could all mean, isn’t it?
- Greased Lightning
- Wars with Friends
- Whip-Riding the Ghost
- Wait, I Can Throw Those?
- Bring Shiela Home Safely
- Takes One to Make One
- All-Seeing I
- Wanna Have a Catch?
- A True Test of Legends
- MEDIC! – Revive 3 allies in a matchmade Elimination round.
- Battle Tested – Complete a Battle Pass.
- Limited Addition – Complete a Limited Time Challenge.
- Run Rabbit, Run
- First Contact
- Together. Again?
- Legends
- Outpost Discovery
- Big Brother
- Impervious
- Thrusters On Full
- Visionary
- Grab Some Cover
- Evasive Maneuvers
- Headmaster
- Fight Hard, Die Well
- Bare Your Fangs
- Set a Fire in Your Heart
- Too Many Goodbyes
- Reckoning
- Reclaimer
- Together. Again.
- Hear These Words!
- What Will It Take?
- Light the Way
- Brothers Grim
- One Down…
- Pelican Down
- Hunter. Killer.
- Unearthed
- Fallen
- Zeta
- Ascension
- Bunker Buster
- Resurgency
- Those Wonderful Toys
- Reaching Out
- Nosebleed
- Passing the Gas
- Forza Veloce
- Gun Runner
- Off the Air
- Please Shut Up
- Catacomb
- Headstrong
- Haruspis
- Eld Aficionado
- Armory Amore
- Money in the Bank
- Getting Defensive
- Who is Max Valor?
- Mjolnir Master
- Hidden Experience
- Rubicon Protocol
- Infinity Down
- Know Your Enemy
- Two Sides to Every Story
- Canon Collector
- Dispatches From the Front
- Bloodstars’ Bane
- Headhunter
- No One Left Behind
- We’re On Our Way
- Aegis Fate
As soon as we get the descriptions for each of those single-player Halo Infinite achievements we will get this page updated so you know what you are aiming for. In the meantime, how are you getting on with the Halo Infinite Multiplayer achievements?
