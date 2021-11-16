Halo Infinite blue screen: How to fix multiplayer error, crashes & lag

If you’re seeing a blue screen error and plenty of crashes when you try to play Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, you’ve run into some of the common glitches that affected the launch.

Don’t worry, though – you don’t have to wait for the full Halo Infinite release date in December to fix those problems, even if it’s Halo Infinite lagging that has been getting on your nerves. In fact, you should be able to prompt a fix yourself with minimal effort.

So if you’re wondering how to stop Halo Infinite from clashing and stop that blue screen of death from appearing, keep on reading and we’ll furnish you with some top tips that should help you remedy the situation.

How to fix Halo Infinite blue screen

The Halo Infinite blue screen of doom seems to occur, in some cases, for players that have not downloaded the latest Halo Infinite update. So if you’re seeing this error, the first thing you’ll want to do is make sure you’re running the most recent version of the game.

To force your Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to check for updates, simply reboot the console the old fashioned way – hold down the Xbox button on the front of your console, wait for it to power down, and then turn it on again. You should see the full start-up screen, making this a hard reboot that will force your console to search for updates.

If you’re still not sure if you’re playing the latest version of Halo Infinite on your Xbox console, head to ‘My games & apps’ on the console and delete it altogether. Then you can head to the Xbox Store and reinstall the game, which will force through the latest update as well.

How to fix Halo Infinite lag and crashes

If you’re playing on a computer using the Xbox for PC app and you’re experiencing Halo Infinite crashes and/or lagging, try downloading the game on Steam instead. You might find it will run better!

With this being a brand new game, it might be wise to exercise some patience as well, whether you’re playing Halo Infinite on a console or a PC. If you’re getting stuck in Halo Infinite lobbies for ages or experiencing lag when you do get into a game, this could be due to server strain or a weak connection.

If you’re having disconnection issues with Halo Infinite, try moving closer to your router and connecting up to it with an ethernet cable if you can – if that doesn’t work, you might just have to wait for the strain on the servers to ease!

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles.