Is Halo Infinite free? Xbox Game Pass details for campaign and multiplayer

With the Halo Infinite campaign release date occurring today, you might be wondering if the latest single-player story starring Steve Downes as Master Chief is free to play. Or at the very least, you would hope it’s on Xbox Game Pass.

Advertisement

As we mentioned in our Halo Infinite campaign review, the story mode in 343’s new Halo game is a masterful return for the Chief, and the publishers from Xbox Game Studios will be hoping that players flock to this hot new release en masse.

But is Halo Infinite free and/or available on the cheap through Xbox Game Pass? You’ve come to the right place to find out, so keep on reading for all the essential details.

Is Halo Infinite free?

If you’re wondering whether Halo Infinite is free, the answer to that question is slightly convoluted, but we’re going to try and explain it as simply as we can. Basically, the answer is different depending on whether you want to play the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode or the story-driven campaign.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer modes are totally free to play, and you don’t even need an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live subscription to jump into those online player-versus-player battles.

The Halo Infinite campaign is not free, on the other hand, but it is available at no extra cost to members of the Xbox Game Pass club. To a lot of players, that will be a more appealing option than paying full-price for the game.

Latest deals

Is the Halo Infinite campaign on Game Pass?

Yes, the Halo Infinite campaign is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and it will be available through Microsoft’s subscription service from its very first day of release.

This means that the Halo Infinite campaign will come to Xbox Game Pass today (8th December 2021) at 6pm GMT, and you should be able to download it from the Xbox store on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PC at that time. You could even try it out on a phone or tablet with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Day one launches on Xbox Game Pass have become the norm for Microsoft’s first-party exclusive titles, and Halo Infinite is no exception. This should mean that there is an influx of players into the game at launch, giving it the best possible chance of making an impression with gamers around the globe.

Latest deals

At this stage, it would be surprising if Halo Infinite’s campaign wasn’t on Game Pass, but it’s nice to see that Microsoft is sticking to its guns here. While plenty of fans would probably have paid full price for the title, putting it on Game Pass should make Halo Infinite look very appealing to an even larger group of people.

It’s also worth remembering that Halo Infinite is envisioned as a living game, which should mean that fresh content is released periodically in the months and years ahead. Again, it should be easier to keep players coming back if they don’t have to pay for each new content drop, which they shouldn’t have to now, thanks to the magic of Game Pass.

Read more on Halo:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.