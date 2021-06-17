Xbox Series X mini fridge is actually being released – here’s when and how to get it

We have had to hand it to Microsoft here – they certainly have a good sense of humour. Back when the Xbox Series X was first revealed, there were many who said it looked a bit like a fridge.

Xbox clearly heard the comments and have made the decision to run with it and give us an actual fridge that looks like the latest console, which should be out just in time for us to stick it on our Christmas wish list, said to be out in “the holiday season”. We could have done with it over the summer but we won’t complain.

This is, believe it or not, not the first Xbox fridge that has been made available and there were full-size ones that were given away in a competition last year in very limited numbers. And yes, we are bitter that we did not get one, although this mini fridge is the next best thing.

We don’t have much more news on the mini-fridge yet but that’s hardly surprising, it is just a fridge – one that resembles a gaming console – and would look perfect if any gaming den you have set up. Xbox has said that it has “Velocity Cooling Architecture” but we wouldn’t read anything into that – it’s yet more comedy from Microsoft as it riffs on the “Xbox Velocity Architecture” in the Series X.

When is the Xbox mini-fridge release date?

When the fridge was revealed, during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase at E3 2021, the team from Xbox promised that it will launch “holiday 2021”. That means you should expect to see it on shop shelves before Christmas at the end of this year.

The exact release date has not been confirmed yet, and neither has the price. In the meantime, you can enjoy the chilling trailer.

Can you pre-order the Xbox mini-fridge?

You cannot order the Xbox Series X fridge just yet as the product has only just been announced but we hope that pre-orders will drop shortly.

They should be available to buy at all the places you would expect, so the likes of Amazon, GAME, Smyths and so on, but the real question is how many of them will be on sale and how quickly they will sell out. It feels like trying to get a Series X console all over again.

But can we expect more Xbox kitchen equipment? An Xbox Oven? An Xbox dishwasher? The possibilities are endless. We may start a movement to get an Xbox toaster made, if we’re honest.

