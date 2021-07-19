Fall Guys Xbox and Nintendo Switch console release dates

When Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launched on PC and PS4 last year, players on other systems were left out of the brightly coloured party, with the developers from Mediatonic opting not to launch Fall Guys on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

All that is set to change, though, because Mediatonic has announced its intent to put Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox. This is a classic case of better late than never – fans on PlayStation and PC are soon to enjoy the jungle-infused overhaul that is Fall Guys season 5, but players on other platforms haven’t even had one single go yet!

The Fall Guys team will have help in this endeavour from the industry experts at Epic Games. The company behind Fortnite swooped in and bought Mediatonic after Fall Guys’ massively successful launch, and their experience in bringing games to multiple platforms should come in really handy here.

But when exactly is Fall Guys coming to Xbox and Switch? And what about other platforms such as mobile? Read on for everything we know.

When is the Fall Guys Xbox release date?

Initially, Mediatonic had intended to release Fall Guys on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at some point in the summer of 2021. However, an official Mediatonic blog post in April revealed that things have changed behind the scenes, meaning that summer 2021 is no longer the goal.

The developers said in the blog, “With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we’ve realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we’re working on.”

Microsoft’s official Xbox Wire blog still says that Fall Guys will be coming to Xbox consoles “later this year”, so here’s hoping we’ll see it launch on Microsoft’s range of consoles in the autumn or winter. We’ll be sure to let you know when an exact date is announced.

When is the Fall Guys Nintendo Switch release date?

The Nintendo Switch version of Fall Guys is in the same position as the Xbox version – it was planned for summer 2021, but now it has been pushed back to an unspecified point in the future.

Mediatonic’s delay-announcing blog added: “While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience.

The official Nintendo website says Fall Guys on Switch will be “available 2021”, so we hopefully should still be able to play the game on Nintendo’s handy household/handheld hybrid console before the year is out.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Fall Guys mobile release date?

A Chinese entertainment company called Bilibili Inc has reportedly secured the rights to produce a mobile game based on Fall Guys, and the company even has an official webpage dedicated to this product.

On that page, you can click to register your interest in an Android or iPhone version of the game, but you can’t actually play anything at the moment. And there’s no sign of a confirmed release date on that webpage.

And there’s another wrinkle to be aware of, too – it has been reported that this mobile version, whenever it does come out, will only be available in China for the time being. If anything changes on that front, we’ll be sure to update this page.

When will Fall Guys have crossplay?

In the aforementioned blog that announced the delay for Fall Guys on Xbox and Switch, Mediatonic said, “This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.”

That makes it sound like the day on which Fall Guys gets crossplay will be the same day as the Xbox and/or Switch launch, which sounds like a recipe for lots of multiplayer fun if you ask us.

As and when Mediatonic puts any firm dates on the table, we’ll be sure to let you know! Watch this space, and we’ll bring you the latest news as we see it.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.