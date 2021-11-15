Xbox anniversary event: UK start time and how to watch online for free

The big Xbox anniversary event is happening today! If you fancy celebrating 20 years of Xbox, you’ll want to know the UK start time and how to tune in for free online.

Teasing the event in an official blog, Xbox’s Will Tuttle said: “It’s been fun to reminisce on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years has in store as we continue to play.”

So if you want to tune in to watch the Xbox anniversary event, keep on reading and we’ll run through all the essential details on how, when, where and why to watch!

When is the Xbox anniversary event?

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration event will take place on Monday 15th November 2021 – that’s today, as you might have noticed, so there really isn’t long to wait until this exciting online event kicks off! Check out more information below and get yourself hyped.

What is the UK start time for the Xbox anniversary event?

The Xbox anniversary event has a UK start time of 6pm GMT on 15th November, Xbox has confirmed. That’s the time when you’ll want to tune in and prepare yourself for a trip down memory lane with Xbox.

In the USA, the event will start at 10am PT or 1pm ET, depending on which time zone you’re in. Either way, there’s not long to wait!

How to watch the Xbox anniversary event

You can watch the Xbox anniversary event right here! Microsoft will be hosting the stream on its YouTube channel and other social platforms, and anyone with an internet connection will be able to tune in and watch it unfold.

Microsoft has already put a placeholder page live, so if you want to tune in to the show tonight, simply click into the Xbox anniversary live-stream below when the time comes:

What will feature in the Xbox anniversary event?

In the words of Will Tuttle on the official Xbox Wire blog, “We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favourite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox.”

It sounds like this event will be fully focused on celebrating the big two-decade birthday of the Xbox console family, as opposed to being a stream full of big announcements.

Another Xbox employee stressed on Twitter, “Remember this is an approximately 30 minutes fun show that primarily looks back at 20 years of Xbox. Lots of rumours out there. There surely will be some cool news as well, so be sure to watch in any case!”

One of the biggest rumours about this event is that Microsoft will use this as an opportunity to announce the immediate release of Halo Infinite multiplayer, but only time will tell if that rumour is true! We’ll just have to tune in to find out!

