Call of Duty Season 4 release date: Gameplay, trailer, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War changes

The first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty Season 4 has arrived, with Activision also revealing the release date for this huge update, which will ring the changes in Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War.

Indeed, we hope you have been making the most of Call of Duty Season 3, as it appears as though we are in the final days of it now and all the big Season 4 upgrades are right around the corner.

If you are hoping for any more news on this to be revealed at this weekend’s E3 2021, then hold fire on those expectations, because Activision will not be one of the showcases this year and the conference will apparently be a completely Call of Duty-free zone. Happily, there are many other studios that are taking part and you can see them all on the E3 2021 schedule.

But while we wait for more information on CoD Season 4, we do know when this new season will kick off.

When does Call of Duty Season 3 end?

Call of Duty Season 3 will end soon, with the current wave of CoD content set to draw to a close on 15th June 2021, which is a mere few days away – so make the most of Season 3 while you can! There has been plenty of good stuff going on this season, including the Rambo and Die Hard content in the ’80s Action Heroes event.

When does Call of Duty Season 4 start?

Activision has confirmed that CoD Season 4 is starting up on Thursday, 17th June 2021. This does make sense, as Thursdays are generally when the the weekly update happens for Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War, and you don’t get a much bigger update than a whole new season.

Is there a trailer for Call of Duty Season 4?

There is indeed a trailer for Call of Duty Season 4, with Activision opting to eschew the E3 conference and instead release this one-minute gameplay reveal on its own terms instead. You can check out the action-packed video below.

What’s new in Call of Duty Season 4?

That trailer above is our main source of information on Call of Duty Season 4, and it actually packs a lot of details into its one-minute runtime.

The dramatic text on screen in the trailer warns players that ‘the sky is falling’ and advises them to ‘brace for impact’, which certainly suggests some major changes will be going down.

The trailer also promises some new maps, modes and other multiplayer gameplay experiences. The first one mentioned is Collateral, which will be available in either 6v6 or 12v12.

There will be an Amsterdam experience, which appears to be strictly a 2v2 affair. And there’s also the return of Hijacked, which is a 6v6 mode some fans may remember.

In addition, the trailer teases that ‘Warzone breaks orbit’ in this event, which seems to have something to do with satellites. And the words ‘Zombies Uncaged’ also popped up on the screen, which sounds like a lovely bit of horror action to us.

‘When chaos reigns, only the strong remain.’ So says the final piece of dramatic text in the trailer. That’s certainly enough to get our attention, ahead of CoD Season 4’s full release date on 17th June 2021.

In other CoD related news, more word seems to be slipping out about the next game in the franchise, which will seemingly be called Call of Duty Vanguard. And, if the rumours are to believed, that will have a huge impact on Warzone, with the whole map looking to be set for a massive revamp. More on that as we hear it!

