Call of Duty Vanguard trophy guide: Full list of achievements & trophies

After months of speculation about what the next game in the Call of Duty franchise will bring us, we are now mere days away from being able to play Call of Duty: Vanguard ourselves. Time to start planning your hunt for trophies or achievements!

If you are playing on PS4 or PS5 then you will have a whole load of trophies to collect, while those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC will be on the hunt to tick off all the achievements. And with the game about to release, we now know what all those trophies and achievements are.

So if you want to know what they all are ahead of time so you can work out when you can get what, we have the full Call of Duty: Vanguard trophy and achievement list below!

Call of Duty Vanguard trophies or achievements list

Here are the achievements/trophies you will be working towards when you play Call of Duty: Vanguard.

There is a bonus trophy for PlayStation players who will nab a platinum trophy for collecting every single other one – so keep this list in mind and get them as you go for ease and time.

Heightened Senses – Kill 15 enemies using the Focus ability.

– Kill 15 enemies using the Focus ability. Actions Louder Than Words – In Operation Tonga, protect Evans with quick reflexes.

– In Operation Tonga, protect Evans with quick reflexes. Allies Together, Strong – In The Fourth Reich, use Leadership to help takedown a Jager Morder.

– In The Fourth Reich, use Leadership to help takedown a Jager Morder. Behind You – In Lady Nightingale, take out all of Steiner’s troops in the department only using takedowns.

– In Lady Nightingale, take out all of Steiner’s troops in the department only using takedowns. Beware of Trains – In Phoenix, shoot a truck driver with a vehicle full of soldiers.

– In Phoenix, shoot a truck driver with a vehicle full of soldiers. Bird of Prey – In Lady Nightingale – kill 5 snipers across the open field without getting hit.

– In Lady Nightingale – kill 5 snipers across the open field without getting hit. Chock-a-Block – As Lucas, get 3 kills with four different lethal equipment.

– As Lucas, get 3 kills with four different lethal equipment. Couldn’t Have Done It Without You – Watch the credits to completion.

– Watch the credits to completion. Did I Get ‘Em? – In the Campaign, get 15 kills using Blind Fire.

– In the Campaign, get 15 kills using Blind Fire. Duck and Dive – In the Battle of Midway, avoid getting hit by bullets during the first Dive-Bomb

– In the Battle of Midway, avoid getting hit by bullets during the first Dive-Bomb F – In Campaign , Kill yourself with your own grenade.

, Kill yourself with your own grenade. Gotta Try Them All ! – In Campaign, kill enemies with 15 different weapons throughout the game.

! – In Campaign, kill enemies with 15 different weapons throughout the game. Heightened Senses – As Wade, kill 15 enemies using the focus ability.

– As Wade, kill 15 enemies using the focus ability. Leaving an Impressio n – In the battle of El Alamein, get run over by a tank.

n – In the battle of El Alamein, get run over by a tank. Legend in the Making – In Stalingrad, protect the Partisans without missing a shot.

– In Stalingrad, protect the Partisans without missing a shot. Munition Magpie – In Campaign, scavenge ammo from 15 enemy corpses within 3 seconds of killing them.

– In Campaign, scavenge ammo from 15 enemy corpses within 3 seconds of killing them. Not Your Fairy Godmother – In Campaign, throw 15 grenades that would have killed or damaged your allies.

– In Campaign, throw 15 grenades that would have killed or damaged your allies. OH YEAH! – In Campaign, walk through 5 destructible walls.

– In Campaign, walk through 5 destructible walls. Only You Can Prevent Friendly Casualties – In Operation Tonga, throw smoke to provide cover for the charge from the anti-tank ditch.

– In Operation Tonga, throw smoke to provide cover for the charge from the anti-tank ditch. Order In Chaos – In the Fourth Reich, go through the level without shooting any civilians or any instances of friendly fire.

– In the Fourth Reich, go through the level without shooting any civilians or any instances of friendly fire. Phoenix Extinguished – Beat Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Campaign on any difficulty.

– Beat Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Campaign on any difficulty. Pied Piper – In the Rats of Tobruk, lead the Rats through the desert without getting detected.

– In the Rats of Tobruk, lead the Rats through the desert without getting detected. Pop goes the Nightingale – As Polina, kill 15 enemies immediately after emerging from a crawlspace.

– As Polina, kill 15 enemies immediately after emerging from a crawlspace. Rain of Fire – In Stalingrad, Land a Molotov Cocktail atop of a full Halftrack.

– In Stalingrad, Land a Molotov Cocktail atop of a full Halftrack. Slow But Deadly – In the Battle of Midway, help 5 threatened Allies during the dogfight.

– In the Battle of Midway, help 5 threatened Allies during the dogfight. She’ll be Right Mate – In the battle of El Alamein, get twice as many kills as Des during the final defend.

– In the battle of El Alamein, get twice as many kills as Des during the final defend. Shot Caller – Give 15 different commands to your allies as Arthur.

– Give 15 different commands to your allies as Arthur. Survivalist – In Numa Numa Trail, find Mateo without firing a bullet.

– In Numa Numa Trail, find Mateo without firing a bullet. That’s Definitely Not a Knife – In the Rats of Tobruk, shoot down the Stukka with what you have.

– In the Rats of Tobruk, shoot down the Stukka with what you have. Ticket Please – In Phoenix, kill 15 enemies while standing atop a train car roof.

– In Phoenix, kill 15 enemies while standing atop a train car roof. The Tip of the Spear – Beat the Campaign on Veteran difficulty.

– Beat the Campaign on Veteran difficulty. Untouchable – In Numa Numa Trial, avoid getting hit by the sniper.

