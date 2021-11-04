New Warzone map release date: CoD Vanguard early access for Pacific Caldera

The new Warzone map release date is sneaking up on us, and it won’t be long before the Pacific Caldera map arrives in the free-to-play Call of Duty game to replace Verdansk (but don’t worry, Rebirth Island is staying).

Advertisement

These big changes for Warzone tie in with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new entry in the CoD franchise will take over in Warzone soon and that will mean many new things coming to the free title – and that includes the new map.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

That map is called Caldera and will signal the change from one era of CoD to another when it comes along in December as part of the biggest Warzone update we’ve ever seen – exciting times indeed for CoD fans!

But when is the new Warzone map coming, and how do you get it early? Here are the details!

What is the new Warzone map?

Will there be a new Warzone map in 2021? Yes, there will. The new Warzone map goes by the name of Caldera. Previously it was thought to be called Pacific, and even now many think of it as Pacific Caldera – any variation of those will work but Caldera is the official name.

Whatever you decide to call it, its arrival means the end of the road for Verdansk which will be gone when the next update rolls around, and Caldera will be our new action-filled home.

The Call of Duty Blog says: “Visually, Warzone’s Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty.

“There are also plans for continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific. The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years.

“The result is a fun and incredibly compelling gameplay space with numerous points of interest to explore and an exceptional depth of combat potential.” Sounds pretty good, right?

New Warzone map release date

Is a new Warzone map coming out? Yes, it is, and there isn’t long to wait!

The new Warzone map release date is Thursday 2nd December 2021, and so, barring any changes, you have just under a month left to make the most of Verdansk before it is no more. Then you’ll be able to install the update and explore the Pacific Caldera map for the first time.

New Warzone map early access

You can get access to Caldera early if you want to, but only by a day. Those who buy Call of Duty Vanguard will get access to the map one day ahead of everyone else which is a great way to get an advantage by learning the lay of the land early.

New Warzone map gameplay footage

Want to see the new Warzone map gameplay footage? Well here is quite a bit of it courtesy of CoD YouTuber JackFrags – who, by the way, is well worth subscribing to if you want some great Call of Duty content.

Will Verdansk be removed from Warzone?

If you’re wondering whether Verdansk will be removed from Warzone when the Pacific Caldera map arrives, the answer to that question is yes! The developers have confirmed that Caldera is an all-out replacement for Verdansk, so that much-loved map will be disappearing from the game for the foreseeable future.

Will Verdansk ever come back? That’s a trickier question to answer – we know that it will be removed when Caldera arrives, but only time will tell if Verdansk is added back into Warzone later. Who knows, perhaps there could be a nostalgic return to Verdansk planned at some point in the future?

Will Rebirth Island stay forever? It looks like it! The developers have confirmed that Rebirth Island and Resurgence will be staying in Warzone when the Caldera map arrives, so don’t worry on that front.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

New Warzone map trailer

Want a Warzone Pacific trailer? Have a cinematic one that shows off how great it looks with style, courtesy of this below tweet!

Official #Warzone Pacific Cinematic trailer shows Adler and others finding Butcher in a bunker in Verdansk as well as multiple planes in a dogfight on Caldera! 🔥 #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/iJE2bWL29f — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 4, 2021

Read more on Call of Duty:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.