Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date, battle pass and latest news

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date is nearly here, which means you’ll be seeing plenty of new content in the paid Vanguard game and the freebie that is CoD Warzone.

Indeed, there’s not long to wait before it’s all going to change in Call of Duty, with players about to see Warzone undergo quite the transformation to match up with the recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Among the many changes on the way are a brand new Call of Duty Warzone map, but that will be just the tip of the iceberg of what we can expect when this huge update goes live.

While there will no doubt be many surprises that Activision has up its sleeve when Call of Duty Vanguard season 1 launches, we are getting more and more information as the days go by.

So, for all that we know about Call of Duty Vanguard season 1, including when we get to play it, here is all we know so far.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 release date is set for Thursday 9th December 2021, and so we only have a matter of days to go before the update lands and we can explore everything for ourselves.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 launch time

What time will Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 be released? Good question and we have what looks to be the answer. The new map is said to be available at 5pm GMT on 9th December so it stands to reason that will also be the start time for Vanguard season 1.

If that is the case, here are the other regional unlock times to look out for:

UK: 5pm GMT

Europe: 6pm CEST

East Coast US: 9am EST

West Coast US: 12pm PST

Is there a Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 roadmap?

There is! The above image shows you what the plans are for the start of Vanguard Season 1 and, as you can see, Activision is not taking things slowly when it starts and we will have a ton to do when we get to play it.

The roadmap tells us that the launch of CoD Vanguard Season 1 will bring new maps, modes, weapons and gear to Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as new zombies updates.

Also during Season 1, Vanguard-themed content in Warzone will include the new Caldera map, a new Rebirth Island map and some new combat vehicles, so there will be plenty of stuff to enjoy whether you’re a paying Vanguard customer or just a fan of the freebies on Warzone.

What new weapons will be in Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1?

While there will be new operatives and many other fresh things, all we have an idea about at the moment is a selection of the new weapons that are hotly rumoured to be added to the game thanks to Call of Duty News on Twitter.

M1944 Hyde: SMG

Well Gun: SMG

PTRS-41: Sniper Rifle

Nun-Chucks: Melee

Barong Escrima: Melee

As for everything else coming, including what’s next for zombies, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.

What do we know about the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass?

While there is still plenty to be revealed, we do know a few exciting details about the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass.

Activision stated on the Call of Duty blog: “When Season One launches on December 8, all Warzone players can gain access to everything that Vanguard brought to the arsenal and barracks.”

This includes 40 weapons, comprised of the “core 38 weapons from Vanguard’s launch, plus two free functional weapons in the Season One Battle Pass”.

Activision confirmed that “these can be personalized with unlocked camouflage, and every ballistics-based weapon can be further customized with up to 10 attachments through the Gunsmith”.

Activision also promised “more than a dozen operators”, teasing them like so: “Each of the Operators from S.O.T.F. 002–005 are ready to drop in alongside Special Operations Task Force 006 arriving this season…”

Does Vanguard Season 1 have cross-progression with Warzone?

Activision

Yes, Vanguard Season 1 will have cross-progression with Warzone. As Activision promised in its aforementioned blog post: “At the start of the season, cross-progression between Vanguard and Warzone will be enabled, allowing you to rank up through Seasonal Prestige and unlock new content through the Battle Pass and Challenges.”

The blog post added: “Also, expect the Store in both games to contain new Bundles featuring Vanguard content.”

There will also be calling cards, emblems and more ways to “show off your progress in Vanguard since launch to everyone in Warzone.”

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 trailer

If you want a Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 trailer then you are in luck as one was just released. Here it is below and it should give you an idea of what to expect when you first set foot on Caldera.

