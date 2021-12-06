CoD Warzone event: Last Hours of Verdansk date & UK start time confirmed

When is Verdansk leaving Warzone? Very soon. The Last Hours of Verdansk, a Call of Duty: Warzone event that will result in the removal of the game’s original map, is taking place this week.

Advertisement

A better name for the event might’ve been The Final Days of Verdansk, seeing as this CoD event will span across two days, leading up to the new Warzone map release date. On that date, Verdansk will be replaced by the new Pacific Caldera map, and CoD Vanguard Season 1 will begin.

We’ve known about The Last Hours of Verdansk event for a while, but now we have a confirmed start date and even a precise UK start time to look forward to. So if you’re wondering when to drop into Warzone for this climactic event, read on for all the details!

When is The Last Hours of Verdansk event in CoD Warzone?

The Last Hours of Verdansk event will start on Monday 6th December 2021 and end on Tuesday 7th December 2021. The event will take place within CoD Warzone itself.

These two dates, which all Warzone fans will want to be aware of, were confirmed on Raven Software’s public Trello board. And thanks to that handy info source, the reality that Verdansk’s days are numbered is really starting to set in!

What time does The Last Hours of Verdansk event start in the UK?

Raven Software/Activision

The CoD Warzone event named The Last Hours of Verdansk will start at 10am PST on 6th December for fans in the USA, the developers from Raven Software have confirmed.

Here in the UK, that means the Warzone event will start at 6pm GMT on 6th December. That’s when British fans will be able to join in with the Verdansk-ending fun.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What time does The Last Hours of Verdansk event end in the UK?

Another way of asking that question would be, ‘When is Verdansk leaving Warzone?’ Although Raven Software has not confirmed the end time for The Last Hours of Verdansk event, we wouldn’t be surprised if this ended up being a 24-hour affair.

If that prediction of ours turns out to be true, that would mean that the Warzone event ends at 6pm GMT on 7th December. But we’ll let you know if that time gets confirmed.

What will happen in The Last Hours of Verdansk event?

We know a couple of things about The Last Hours of Verdansk event: it will involve some bombs, and it will lead into some CoD Warzone downtime.

Those two things will help get the game ready, in both a technical and storytelling sense, for the imminent arrival of the new Warzone map and the first season of crossover content with the WW2-themed Call Of Duty: Vanguard game.

Latest deals

The new map and the new season of Warzone content are both launching in full on Thursday this week. However, players who paid for Vanguard will get a full day of early access to the new Warzone map from 5pm GMT on Wednesday.

The publishers from Activision described The Last Hours of Verdansk in an official Call of Duty blog, saying: “Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One.”

Read more on Call of Duty:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.