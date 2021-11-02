Call of Duty Vanguard PC requirements: recommended & minimum specs for CoD
Will it run? See if your computers meets the Call of Duty Vanguard PC requirements.
Published:
What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard PC requirements, and will it run on your computer? You’ve come to the right place to see if your system matches the recommended and minimum specs for 2021’s new CoD game.
Call of Duty has mixed things up in recent years, not just through the main releases but by going to free to play via Warzone. But a new AAA game fr0m the franchise is coming this week – that’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, of course – and now we just need the next few days to whiz by so we can play it.
Like CoD games of the past, Vanguard will be out on consoles, including current-gen ones, and it also has a PC release lined up which means you will need to know the requirements before you commit to buying – no point buying it if it won’t run.
So here is everything you need to know about running Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, starting with those all-important specs.
Which PC platforms can run Call of Duty Vanguard?
Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available to run through Battle.net and/or NVIDIA GeForce Now. You’ll find the game at its full price on those platforms.
What are the Call of Duty Vanguard PC specs?
Can your PC run Call of Duty Vanguard? Find out now! Here are the Call of Duty Vanguard PC specs for both minimum and recommended settings – as well as more powerful options.
Call of Duty Vanguard PC requirements
Here are the PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard!
Operating System:
Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
CPU:
Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAM:
Minimum: 8 GB
Recommended: 12 GB
Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space:
Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Hi-Rez Assets Cache:
Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Video Card:
Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Video Memory:
Minimum: 2 GB
Recommended: 4 GB
Competitive: 8 GB
Ultra 4K: 10 G
Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD
NVIDIA: 472.12
AMD: 21.9.1
How big is the Call of Duty Vanguard file size on PC?
For multiplayer and zombies, Call of Duty: Vanguard will take up around 31 GB of space on your system.
To install everything in 4K Ultra HD will take up 61 GB – definitely smaller than many other games that have been released lately.
