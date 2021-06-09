Call of Duty Vanguard release date: Details, leaks and rumours about the new WW2 CoD game

The team at Call of Duty may be skipping E3 2021, but official news could be coming soon regarding the next game in the franchise, which is supposedly called Call of Duty: Vanguard.

But even though we have not had a big reveal yet, this has not stopped some big CoD news from getting out, and it sounds like we are in for a really exciting game – with even more changes rumoured to be taking place for the increasingly popular Call of Duty: Warzone.

The next full CoD game is strongly rumoured to be a return to the WW2 era, and that’s not the only detail which appears to have leaked out ahead of time. For one thing, it’s strongly been suggested that Sledgehammer Games will be the main developers this time, with Activision of course being involved as well.

We have gathered up all the information we have found so far, so for everything we know about the next Call of Duty, here is the all-important information.

When is the Call of Duty Vanguard release date?

Activision hasn’t announced anything through formal channels, but a report from the industry website VGC claims that the CoD: Vanguard release date will fall in November 2021. Only time will tell if that turns out to be accurate, of course, but we’ll be sure to let you know if we hear anything.

What is the Call of Duty Vanguard story?

Well, we can say with certainty that there will be some kind of war going on. Other than that bit of vital information, there are some other details that we have been able to find that we believe to be true.

WW2 will be the setting once again with European and Pacific locations said to be featured, according to the latest rumours. The story is said to focus on the rising of the Special Forces, which in WW2 began with the British Commandos at the request of then Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who was looking to create “specially trained troops of the hunter class, who can develop a reign of terror down the enemy coast” – sounds primed for a CoD game, then.

How will Call of Duty Vanguard change CoD Warzone?

CoD: Warzone is a massive success for the franchise and it appears to be here to stay, with future games looking to tie into it. Black Ops Cold War has done so but, despite being great fun, was met with many issues that should be resolved with the next game being built from the ground up to work with Warzone.

Word is that the Warzone battle royale game, which is currently set in the 80s’, will transform into a WW2 setting to match Vanguard’s release, which we can’t wait to see. With this will come a brand new map, completely different by the sound of things, and it will be a heck of a lot bigger than the Verdansk location we currently have.

The larger map is rumoured to be in the pacific, means there is more distance to travel, so look for new vehicles to be added too. It is worth mentioning that, like everything else with Vanguard, including the name, this is all rumour – for now.

What platforms will Call of Duty Vanguard be on?

VGC’s leak-laden report claims that CoD: Vanguard with launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the older PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

A Nintendo Switch release seems unlikely at this point – there has not been a CoD release on a Nintendo platform since Ghosts – but PC players are almost guaranteed to be able to pick it up to play.

Is there a trailer for Call of Duty Vanguard?

Not yet. The next CoD game has not officially been revealed, but it is only a matter of time, as the year is ticking on and CoD games have a history of releasing during the Autumn months. While we know that it will not be appearing at E3 2021, we predict that some kind of big reveal is only a matter of weeks away, and that will almost certainly include a trailer.

We’ll add it here as soon as we have it.

