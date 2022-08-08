There will be a number of closed betas and a couple of open betas, meaning that everyone who fancies it should have a chance to play the new Modern Warfare 2 before its full launch.

The release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is inching ever closer, which means there isn't long to wait until CoD MW2 starts rolling out its early access beta sessions.

If you want to get into one of the closed betas, buying the game is probably the easiest way to do so. But if you can wait for the open beta, you'll be able to try the game without paying a penny.

But when exactly are these MW2 betas, and how do you get the codes required to take part in them? Keep on reading and we'll tell you all of the essential details.

When is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta period will begin on 16th September 2022, Activision has confirmed.

That first CoD Modern Warfare 2 beta will start at 6pm BST for players here in the UK, as will all the following sessions.

There will be four different sessions in the MW2 beta, and they will roll out like so:

16th September to 17th September — early access beta on PlayStation

— early access beta on PlayStation 18th September to 20th September — open beta on PlayStation

— open beta on PlayStation 22nd September to 23rd September — early access beta starts on Xbox and PC, while open beta continues on PlayStation

— early access beta starts on Xbox and PC, while open beta continues on PlayStation 24th September to 26th September — open beta on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

The 'early access' sessions will only be available to select players (more on that in a moment), while the 'open beta' sessions will be freely available to everyone on those platforms.

How to get Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta codes

To get a code for the early access beta periods, all you need to do is pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on your platform of choice. You should be sent a code in time to start playing.

Activision will also be giving out some MW2 beta codes at certain Call of Duty events in the lead up to the beta period, and we'd also expect prominent CoD YouTube/Twitch stars to be giving out codes. The only way to guarantee a code is to pre-order the game, though!

CoD Modern Warfare 2 is available to order from GAME, Amazon and most other gaming retailers, and our handy widget should pull through the latest deals for you below.

