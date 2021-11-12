Best gaming chairs 2021: a buyer’s guide to the best PC gaming chairs

If you are on the hunt for a new gaming chair, then it will not take you long to realise how many are out there now to buy. More gaming chairs are on the market now than ever before, and despite all being variations of the same thing, there are key differences between them.

The prices between them all vary massively, the reclining functions on some are better than others, and, of course, there are a vast number of different designs out there to cater to the needs of everyone – be it those who like their gaming chairs to be business-like and those who want them to have some flare.

So if you are looking to pick one up, or you want to pop one on your Christmas list, here is your guide to some of the best and some of the most cost-effective gaming chairs out there.

How to choose the best gaming chair

Before you start your gaming chair hunt, here are some key things you will want to consider!

Price: There are many gaming chairs out there, and there is no average price to use as a guide. You will find some that could be considered ludicrously expensive, while others are so cheap that you will be left wondering whether it is even worth considering. If one is cheap, do look into why to make sure you aren’t just throwing away your cash.

Best gaming chairs at a glance

Best gaming chairs to buy in 2021

Secretlab Titan

Secretlab

Best overall

Pros:

Incredible comfort

Easy to assemble

Nice amount of customisation

Cons:

It’s a really heavy chair

Can dominate the room

We do wish that Secretlab could have found a way to make this gaming chair a little on the lighter side, but we’ll take the extra weight when the chair is this good. The Secretlab Titan really is one of the best gaming chairs that you can buy with great customisable aspects and a comfort level so good that you may never want to get off of it once you take a seat.

Read the full Secretlab Titan review

Buy the Secretlab Titan

Play Haha

Best on a budget

Pros:

Fantastic price

Comfier than you may expect – and for long durations.

Cons:

Set up is cumbersome

There are those who would be suspicious of a gaming chair priced under £100 and especially suspicious of one under £70, but the Play Haha gaming chair is a worthy investment. You will get a chair that is comfy and looks great, and while assembling it is no fun at all, it remains excellent value for money and one well worth considering.

Read the full Play Haha gaming chair review.

Buy the Play Haha gaming chair:

Latest deals

Razer Enki

Best to assemble

Pros:

Excellent design and build

Really comfortable to sit in

Quick and simple assembly

Cons:

More work needed on the armrests

No tilt function

Gaming chairs can be clunky to assemble, but not so with the Razer Enki, which is quick and simple to do. And you will be delighted when you complete it as this is a great design that will look right at home in any set-up. There are some issues, the lack of a tilt function is odd, but this is worth every penny and will go the distance.

Read the full Razer Enki review.

Buy the Razer Enki:

Latest deals

Corsair TC70

Best looking

Pros:

Great comfort over a long period of time

Sleek design

Great for posture

Cons:

Set up is much easier with two people

Annoyingly short arms

The design of the Corsair TC70 is sleek and simple, and it would look perfect in a gaming set-up or even just as an office chair. It will help with your posture, and you will be unlikely to get uncomfortable even after hours of sitting in it. Setting it up is annoying and definitely easier with two people, but this is a gaming chair that we are happy to recommend.

Read the full Corsair TC70 review.

Buy the Corsair TC70:

Latest deals

How we tested the best gaming chairs

All the gaming chairs in this guide have been tried, tested and reviewed by our tech experts. Each chair was tested against the same criteria before being given a final rating out of five.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

The categories we considered included the design of the chair, how easy it is to assemble, any additional features and how it performs – especially over a long gaming session! And, of course, we looked at the price to determine whether it is worse the many pennies that some of them cost.

To determine the scores (out of 5), we carried out a series of tests. For example, we timed the whole set-up process, and we spent a lengthy amount of time in the gaming chair to see how it performs over time.

All the chairs to make it into our best gaming chair guide received an overall rating of 3.5 or higher.

