While the set-up process cannot be described as fun, the Play Haha gaming chair remains a sturdy and cool addition to your household with a price tag that is impossible not to get tempted by.

Gaming chairs have come a long way over the years, and they are now comfier and snazzier than ever, with many out on the market that you can choose from. One of the options worth some consideration is the Play Haha gaming chair, and that is especially true if cost is a factor.

If you now have your shiny new Xbox Series X/S or PS5 next-gen console, or you have an older model, a Nintendo Switch or a PC, then you will likely already know the importance of not just being comfortable while you game but sitting in something stylish while you do it.

But is it worth buying the Play Haha gaming chair? Keep on reading, and we’ll lay down all the essential info in our full review!

Play Haha gaming chair review: summary

You will likely notice the price before anything else, and that would not be a bad thing as this is without question the best gaming chair that we have seen that does not break the £100 barrier. And not only that, but it is sturdy, comfortable and you will find it remains comfy over longer periods of time.

What is the Play Haha gaming chair?

This is the Play Haha Racing Style Office chair that can be used as a regular old work chair, but its design and comfort also make it a great choice if you are looking for a chair to sit in while delving into the next big video game to hit your PC and console.

How much is the Play Haha gaming chair?

Buying a decent gaming chair that will stand the test of time and look good while keeping you comfy is never going to be cheap, but the Play Haha one is certainly on the cheaper end – the version we reviewed is going for £75.99 on Amazon, which is a fantastic price given that finding a decent one under £100 can be a hard task. And as you can see in the widget below, there are other variations from Play Haha, which come even cheaper!

Play Haha gaming chair design

There is no denying just how cool this chair looks when it is fully assembled, and while we went with the stylish black design, it looks just as good in the other three colours that you can buy the chair in – purple, blue and red.

The images of it don’t really do justice to how good this looks, and the materials used – high-density foam and soft-touch faux leather – ensures that it is nice to the touch and, more importantly, comfortable the whole time you are in it.

Play Haha gaming chair features

Feature-wise it is only the standard fare here, but then what else could you want from a gaming chair? The arms are a good length and comfy to rest on, the chair’s wheels are easy to attach and work perfectly if you need to shuffle from one part of the room to another.

You get the height adjustment here, and there were zero issues to report on when it came to the gas lift. There isn’t much in the way of bells and whistles here, but again, this is a chair, and the main thing it needs to do is to be a relaxing place to sit while gaming – and it does just that.

Play Haha gaming chair performance

Let’s get down to the important details first, and that is how comfortable this is to sit in – you will be sitting in the Play Haha chair for quite some time if you are as into your gaming as we are. Happily, there are no complaints here, and this stayed comfy for as long as we were sitting in it – we were actually surprised at just how comfy it was given the relatively low price tag attached to it.

The 5-star base and pneumatic gas lift are robust and as effective as you would want them to be, and the height change is generous when you adjust it. The armrests are not quite as impressive, though. They are not bad, and they do the job perfectly well, but for anyone that likes their armrests to have a degree of manoeuvrability, you may be a tad disappointed as they are far more rigid than some of the more premium chairs on the market.

The base has wheels that make it easy to zip around the room, and if you are a fan of spinning around in a full circle, then you can indeed do that with this chair too.

Play Haha gaming chair setup

While no more complicated at first glance than most other gaming chairs, this proved to be a fiddly chair to put together at times, and while many aspects were simple, small annoyances like the screws taking a lot of work to line up did prove to be frustrating.

Having an extra pair of hands to assist does make it easier and is advised as it is a weighty chair, but even then, it was a tad irritating on occasion and doing it single-handedly is even more so. You will get it assembled, but you may let out a few frustrated expletives along the way.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Play Haha gaming chair?

The lack of manoeuvrability of the armrests is slightly irksome, and this was a bit of a chore to assemble at times, but if you keep a keen eye on price, then this is absolutely a worthy purchase. You’ll find a chair that is super comfy to sit in while also feeling sturdy and well-built – all for under £100.

Review scores:

Set-up: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Design: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Value for money: 5 / 5

Overall star rating: 4.2 / 5

Where to buy the Play Haha gaming chair

At the moment, we have spotted that Amazon has some in stock, and they currently have the version we reviewed for £75.99. There are some other versions which seem to be even cheaper, too! If you’re looking for a deal, check out our snazzy widget below, which should automatically pull together the best prices on the web.

