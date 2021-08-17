A great chair that is built for comfort and style and succeeds on both counts. It looks great, the material is nice to the touch and you instantly feel like you are sitting on something made from high quality material as soon as you take your first seat – we highly recommend this chair if you are in the market for one.

Gaming chairs have come a long way over the years, and they are now comfier and snazzier than ever, with many out on the market that you can choose from. One of the options worth some consideration is the Corsair TC70 gaming chair.

If you now have your shiny new Xbox Series X/S or PS5 next-gen console, or you have an older model, a Nintendo Switch or a PC, then you will likely already know the importance of not just being comfortable while you game but sitting in something stylish while you do it.

Corsair, the parent company of several gaming brands including Elgato, SCUF and Origin, was founded way back in 1994. The TC70 chair is one of the latest gaming thrones to be released by the California-based company.

But is it worth buying the Corsair TC70? Keep on reading, and we’ll lay down all the essential info in our full review!

Jump to:

Corsair TC70 gaming chair review: summary

A great chair that is built for comfort and style and succeeds on both counts. It looks great, the material is nice to the touch, and you instantly feel like you are sitting on something made from high-quality material as soon as you take your first seat – we highly recommend this chair if you are in the market for one.

What is the Corsair TC70 gaming chair?

Corsair is one of the leading brands on the market for all sorts of gaming-related products, and their gaming chairs are things of beauty that put just as much emphasis on comfort as they do on looking the part. The Corsair TC70 is no exception, and while it offers no surprises, it does everything that you would want it to do.

How much is the Corsair TC70 gaming chair?

Buying a decent gaming chair that will stand the test of time and look good while keeping you comfy is never going to be cheap, and that remains the case for this one. That being said, it retailing at around £219.99 is not as bank-breaking as it could have been, and when you consider that this chair is more of a long-term investment rather than a standard purchase, the cost seems even better.

Corsair TC70 gaming chair design

One of the first things we noticed about the chair when it was fully set up and ready for action was how nice it looks. The two-tone colour scheme (we’ve reviewed the grey one) is pleasing to the eye and instantly made the gaming space we have set up look far cooler than it had done previously.

It’s the perfect height and size, and the material it is made from is just as nice to touch and sit on as it is to look at. The Corsair logo looks right at home on the back of the chair behind the headrest, while there is another on the reverse that just compliments the style rather than distracting from it.

The quality of the material stretches beyond the fabric of the chair, too, with the base feeling sturdy and of high quality and the easily attached wheels help the chair to glide along any flat surface perfectly.

Corsair TC70 gaming chair features

There is only so much we can say about the features here as a chair can only do so many things but let’s look at what it can do. The recline function feels heavyweight right from your first sit down and immediately gives the impression that your back is in safe hands. It can take a bit of getting used to if you have been using a less resilient chair as it does feel stiff, to begin with, but once you realise it is meant to, and that is by design to help your posture, you soon get used to it.

The arms, which can be detached if you would rather they were gone, are small, but that means they do not get in the way and the ability to take these off if your desk space doesn’t require them is a plus – it is just a case of unscrewing three screws per arm if you want them off.

You can adjust the height of the chair too – as expected – and that works well with a nice height difference on offer to suit most settings.

Corsair TC70 gaming chair performance

When it comes to a gaming chair, the only thing that truly matters with performance is how it feels to sit in for, at times, quite lengthy periods – and we’re happy to say that the Corsair TC70 more than meets expectations here. It is sturdy and heavyweight without feeling cumbersome, the reclining back feels tough and secure without losing any comfort, and you and your back feel much healthier after spending time on it.

The armrests can move vertically, horizontally, and forward or backwards as well as having the option to remove them altogether without too much hassle. They’re perfectly placed on the chair, too and are the ideal resting place for your elbows when your gaming controller is in your hands. We would have liked them to have been a little longer, but it’s hardly a dealbreaker.

As for the height of the chair, the gas lift, which is easily reachable, can be adjusted within 100mm, and it is so easy to move around the house thanks to the wheelbase that the only time you may have trouble is if you want to move it between levels of the house as it is quite heavy and awkward to carry when fully assembled.

Corsair TC70 gaming chair setup

Full disclosure here, you are reading a review from someone who recoils in terror at the thought of assembling any kind of flat-pack furniture, and yet this was so simple to put together that it proved to be a quick and painless process. It is far easier to assemble if you have another pair of hands or a helper on standby due to its weight, especially when it comes to attaching the arms. It’s perfectly doable with just one person, but it’s a lot easier with two.

Time-wise, it took around 15 minutes from opening up the box to sitting in the fully assembled chair and despite the hefty manual you get with it, there are only two pages of English language instructions, and as long as you keep a close eye on what screws you are using (you get three of the same type just in different sizes), then this should be a simple task – which was a relief to discover.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Corsair TC70 gaming chair?

There are, of course, cheaper chairs out there you can find, and if you don’t have the budget to break the £200 barrier, many of those cheaper ones will do the job just fine. But if you do want to spend that extra to have a chair that will last and is super comfy and stylish, then we would say yes, you absolutely should buy the Corsair TC70, and we suspect you will be very happy with yourself for doing so not long after buying it.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Design: 5 / 5

5 / 5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 5 / 5

5 / 5 Value for money: 4.5 / 5

Overall star rating: 4.6 / 5

Where to buy the Corsair TC70 gaming chair

The Corsair TC70 gaming chair is out now, although stock currently seems to be a bit scattered – it is a popular chair, so there are probably quite a few people trying to buy one at any given time. At the moment, we have spotted that Amazon has some in stock. If you’re looking for a deal, check out our snazzy widget below, which should automatically pull together the best prices on the web.

