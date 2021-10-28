Worth every penny Great, fun design that looks great in any office set-up Super comfortable to sit in, even for long durations Easier to assemble than some other chairs we have tested

Razer has once again proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the gaming world. The Razer Enki may not be the best they have given us, but any shortcomings are mad eup for with its cheaper price tag, and you will be hard-pressed to find something that stays comfy in the longest of gaming sessions. We highly recommend the Razer Enki.

If you want a gaming chair, you will not have a tough time finding one as there are so many on the market now, and their numbers continue to grow – so choosing one out of the many is no simple task. One of the options worth some consideration is the Razer Enki gaming chair, which has been designed with both gaming and working from the home office in mind.

Made for lengthy comfort while gaming, the Razer Enki is a great choice to have alongside your new Xbox Series X/S or PS5 current-gen console. It is designed to stay comfortable for long periods of time, so no matter what you play on, whether it is the Nintendo Switch or a PC, then it will do the job and then some.

Razer, the Singaporean-American company, has been making waves in the gaming world for some time now. When it comes to gaming chairs, they have more than proven that they are a company worthy of spending your money on if you want to game in both comfort and style.

But is it worth buying the Razer Enki? Keep on reading, and we’ll lay down all the essential info in our full review!

Razer Enki gaming chair review: summary

While the price tag is higher than many other brands of chairs, do not let that put you off, as you very much get what you pay for here. The design is simply gorgeous, and there is a comfort level that many of its competitors can only dream of. A few small niggles such as poor armrests let the side down a tad, but not enough for us not to recommend this to anyone on the hunt for a new chair for all their gaming needs.

What is the Razer Enki gaming chair?

The Razer Enki is one of the latest chairs to come from Razer – a company that has a proven track record of making some of the best chairs out there. This one makes a few sacrifices to lower the price while making sure that the levels of comfort they are known for are not weakened.

How much is the Razer Enki gaming chair?

The cost of the Razer Enki clock in at around £339.99, which may seem like a heck of a lot of money, and for some it is, but this is down from Razer’s more premium chairs, and you get a chair that feels like it is worth every penny spent on it. So don’t let that cost put you off if you can afford it.

Razer Enki gaming chair design

As far as gaming chairs go, this is one of the best out there when it comes to design, and we spent more time just staring at it in wonder than we care to admit. But as far as comfort goes, it should come as no surprise to learn that this is top-quality, as Razer consulted aviation design specialists when putting the design of the chair together.

So those that are responsible for airline pilots staying comfy on long haul flights are the same people who are making sure we are comfy when gaming on our Razer chair – and it shows from the moment you take your first seat on it. The chair feels like it has more space to it than others you can buy, and it stays comfy the entire time you are on it.

And that is not an exaggeration. Every single chair we have used begins to feel uncomfortable after a while, no matter how much they cost or how big the brand is. But not once did we find that with the Razer Enki – and we spent many days in it for hours at a time blitzing a game through to review recently.

The material used is really nice too – both to look at and to touch. It doesn’t feel like the cheap leather material that many chairs do, and that is because it uses dual-textured eco-sustainable synthetic leather, which you will find in high-end cars. The pattern on the fabric serves two purposes in that it looks nice, and it stops you from sliding about on the chair.

Razer Enki gaming chair features

Let’s get the drawbacks out of the way first. The armrests move up and down, but that is as far as the manoeuvrability of them goes. It is an irritating oversight as, more often than not, we find ourselves wishing they moved from side to side – it is far from a dealbreaker but something that should have been included and is standard with a lot of other chairs.

But that is really where the problems end. The Razer Enki does almost everything that you would expect a gaming chair to do and does so in style. The gas lift is present and accounted for, tilt is included for reclining the back (more on that in a moment, though), and the materials used feel better than almost any other chair we have got our hands-on.

Razer Enki gaming chair performance

We’ve spoken enough about comfort elsewhere (it’s super comfy if you need a reminder) so let’s look at everything else related to the Razer Enki performance.

The articulating lumbar arch of Iskur – the last big chair that came from Razer – is missing in action of the Enki. There is a smaller version of it here that does still feel like it gives you the support needed, but it is not quite the same. That being said, for the difference in price, it is a sacrifice well worth making.

Another thing that is a bit of a step down from the Iskur is the reclining function, but again, this is a cost-saving measure. The chair does recline to up to 152 degrees, but there is not as much tilt as we would have liked or expected.

Everything else, though, is on the money. We have very few complaints about much to do with the Razer Enki. It is a premium chair in almost every sense of the word, and any negatives are almost entirely thrown out of the window by how strong everything else is.

You also get a memory foam head cushion that can be taken off whenever you like, and we always love anything that is made from memory foam – it remembers you!

Razer Enki gaming chair setup

We have had quite a bit of experience assembling gaming chairs, and even we get increasingly frustrated while trying to assemble some of them. Not so with the Razer Enki set-up. It is heavy, far heavier than many other chairs we have tested, and that makes it a challenge when connecting parts, but other than that, it is a simple assembly with parts clearly marked out.

A special mention must go to the instructions. Usually, we get a small booklet crammed with information that can be hard to follow. Here, the instructions are all on one giant page, and it makes them so much easier to follow. And on the reverse of them, you get a nice welcome letter!

Our verdict: Should you buy the Razer Enki gaming chair?

If you can afford it, absolutely. The positives far outweigh any negatives here with the Razer Enki. Comfort is key with a gaming chair, and you certainly get that here along with something that feels like a premium product. You are unlikely to face much in the way of disappointment with the Razer Enki.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Design: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Features: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Performance: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Value for money: 4/5

Overall star rating: 4.4/5

Where to buy the Razer Enki gaming chair

You can buy the Razer Enki directly from Razer. If you’re looking for a deal, check out our snazzy widget below, which should automatically pull together the best prices on the web.

