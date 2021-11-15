Best gaming headsets 2021: a buyer’s guide to the best gaming headsets you can buy

If you are on the hunt for a new gaming headset, then one quick search of the web will show that you have more choice out there than you may expect. More and more companies are getting in on the gaming headset business, and prices range from budget to premium and everything in between.

Whether you want to be wired or wireless, and no matter your budget, you should find one that meets your needs, but a guide to the best out there will definitely come in handy – and that is what we have for you right here.

So if you are looking to pick one up or want to pop one on your Christmas list, here is your guide to some of the best and the most powerful gaming headsets out there.

How to choose the best gaming headset

Before you start your gaming headset hunt, here are some key things you will want to consider!

Price: There are many gaming headsets you can buy, and the cost will vary significantly. Keep in mind that just because one may well be pricey, it does not automatically mean it is the best, and you could get something just as good for considerably less.

Read the reviews: With as much choice as there is on the shelves now, relying on the reviews of others is more important than ever. So, pick about three or four sites that you trust, and see what they had to say about the gaming headset that you are looking at – if there is a glaring issue, then one of them should have spotted it at least.

Check what they work with: This one is key – check your device of choice supports the headset before buying. This is especially true now we are in a new generation of consoles as many headsets, even premium ones, will not work without buying extras.

Best gaming headsets at a glance

Best gaming headsets to buy in 2021

Lucidsound LS50X

LucidSound

The best Xbox headset

Pros:

Fantastic audio

Super comfortable

Loads of features

Cons:

Controls can be fiddly

No wireless connection for PlayStation users

You may find that the controls can take some getting used to with the Lucidsound LS50X, but once you master them, you will find that you have a truly impressive headset that will give you audio that more than does the job. Not only that, but it remains comfy to wear, and while it is less than ideal for PlayStation players, Xbox users will likely be delighted with the purchase.

Read the full Lucidsound LS50X review

Buy the Lucidsound LS50X for £175.99 at Amazon

Razer Baracuda X

The best multipurpose gaming headset

Pros:

Solid audio quality

A comfy fit

Lightweight

Cons:

No option to fold and put away

No iPhone connectivity

The Razer Barracuda not working with iPhones or iPads will likely be enough to put some people off, but that aside you could do far worse than making this your headset of choice. This is a comfy, lightweight headset that will work brilliantly whether you use it for gaming or just listening to your favourite tunes on the move.

Read the full Razer Baracuda X review

Buy the Razer Baracuda X for £99.99 at Amazon

EPOS H3

EPOS

The best wired headset

Pros:

Volume change dial is easy to use

Really comfortable

High-quality audio

Cons:

The design choice will be questionable for some

A pricier option

Non-detachable microphone

We suspect that if you want the best looking headset out there, you will end up looking elsewhere than the EPOS H3. But that aside, what you will get is a nifty headset that gives better audio than the price tag attached may suggest. It is also comfy for long periods of time with easy to access controls – being able to remove the mic would have been nice, though.

Read the full EPOS H3 review

Buy the EPOS H3 for £89 at Amazon

Razer Hammerhead buds

The best gaming earbuds

Pros:

Decent battery life

Great audio quality

Supports the AAC format

Comfy

Speech is easily heard

Cons:

The Bluetooth connection can drop out randomly

No charging indicator on the earpiece

Small niggles aside, we were really impressed with the Razer Hammerhead buds. Not only are they great value for money, but they look fantastic, the sound is impressive, and they are secure and comfortable to wear. Plus, the handy carry case they come in looks just as good as the buds themselves!

Read the full Razer Hammerhead buds review

Buy the Razer Hammerhead buds for £45.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 500

The best budget gaming headset

Pros:

No distortion

The sound is really impressive

Fantastic price

Cons:

The design could be better

The mic picks up headphone audio on occasion

So good are Turtle Beach that many still instantly think of them when discussing the best gaming headsets out there. While this one is by no means the best, it remains a solid choice for a number of reasons – not least the amazing price. The mic is a bit iffy, and the design is not exactly eye-catching. However, what it lacks in those areas it more than makes up for with its impressive audio.

Read the full Turtle Beach Recon 500 review

Buy the Turtle Beach Recon 500 for £69.99 at Amazon

Razer Opus X

The best Bluetooth gaming headset

Pros:

Comfortable to wear

Solid audio

Affordable cost

Hard to lose even in the dark

Cons:

Your ears will likely get a bit sweaty after a while

Bluetooth only connection

The garish green will likely put some people off, but then we love the colour, so it will probably win just as many people over. Other than the design, though, this is a great headset for all uses. Gaming sounds fantastic when using them, and listening to music while out and about is equally as impressive.

Read the full Razer Opus X review

Buy the Razer Opus X for £99.99 at Amazon

Logitech Pro X

The best gaming headset microphone

Pros:

G Hub app is better than others out there

Amazing sound quality

Great price

It is not perfect, but this is one of the better mics out there

Cons:

The mic is lacking with the bass

Having to fine-tune settings in an app is frustrating

While the mic is not perfect, we were truly impressed with it in many ways – and microphones are hard to get right with headsets, it seems. Audio-wise, you will not be disappointed with the product, and it was better than we imagined it would be. And given how good this headset is, the price is pretty good, relatively speaking.

Read the full Logitech Pro X review

Buy the Logitech Pro X for £189.99 at Logitech

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

The best for battery life

Pros:

Comfortable even for long uses

One of the best battery lives that we have seen in a headset

Audio is powerful

Cons:

A big price jump from the last model

Subpar microphone

We have gone for this one as it is one of the latest from HyperX, but there is a big price jump from the last model without much being added – so buying the older version will save you some cash. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless remains a good headset, though, despite the cost. The audio is quite something, and the battery lasted us far longer than we thought it would.

Read the full HyperX Cloud II Wireless review

Buy the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for £149.99 at Amazon

How we tested the best gaming headsets

All the gaming headsets in this guide have been tried, tested and reviewed by our tech experts. Each headset was tested against the same criteria before being given a final rating out of five.

The categories we considered included the design, how easy it is to set up, any additional features and how it performs – especially over a long gaming session! And, of course, we looked at the price to determine whether it is worse the many pennies that some of them will cost.

To determine the scores (out of 5), we carried out a series of tests, including testing the sound out on various different types of games and with music and film.

All the headsets to make it into our best gaming headset guide received an overall rating of 3.5 or higher.

