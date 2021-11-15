Microphone bass not as powerful as we had hoped Having to fine-tune settings in an app is never ideal

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset has a lot going for it and, given the relatively low cost, is certainly one that we would advise looking into. The mic still has problems but remains one of the best out there on a headset, and the stylish design is likely to appeal to most.

You can buy almost anything that you need for gaming from Logitech as the products they sell range from keyboards and mice to headsets and microphones – and they are a respected brand that knows how to make premium products.

And while some things from Logitech could be considered to be on the pricey side, we also have the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset that will not break the bank despite giving you almost all you would need from a headset.

But what about the ins and outs of the Logitech G Pro X? How does it hold up to testing? Here is our full Logitech G Pro X gaming headset review!

Jump to:

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset review: summary

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset delivers and then some on PC with some of the best sounds we have heard through a headset while gaming. Problems start to show, but by no means to a dealbreaker level, for consoles, but overall this is a headset well worthy of owning, and you will likely have little in the way of regrets if you decide to pick it up.

What is the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset?

The Logitech G Pro X is a gaming headset that works especially well on PC. It has its own software for playing with the settings called G Hub, making it a great choice for those who know their way around headset settings, and it can be used wirelessly, which is always a plus.

How much is the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset?

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset costs £189.99 from the official Logitech website, which is definitely on the slightly cheaper end of the price scale for a headset of this calibre. It’s still a hefty chunk of change to part with, of course, but you get a lot of bang for your buck!

Logitech G Pro X deals

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset design

The Logitech G Pro X comes with a set of memory foam pads made from leather, and they are exceptionally comfortable to wear. The cups themselves are a good size too, but they do feel a little tight on occasion, and we did find we had to adjust them from time to time. But being a little tight does mean that they feel reasonably secure while you are wearing them, and, provided you don’t shake your head too much, they should remain on your head throughout a rigorous gaming session.

Basic controls are on the right earcup and are easy to use – volume control is done via a dial which is far easier to do on the move with only touch than the button style volume control many others have opted to use.

In the box, you get a decent length charging cable and a carry bag for taking them on the move. It feels like a missed opportunity not to have a wired option here, but the wireless works so well that it shouldn’t cause a problem.

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset features

There is not much in the way of frills here. You get everything you need without any fancy extras that would probably feel a tad superfluous if they were there. G Hub (more on that shortly) is a great piece of software that goes some way to making up for the fact that you have to use it in the first place.

Volume control and muting are easy to do thanks to the handy positioning on the ear cup, and they are all easily reachable and simple to use. The microphone is one that can detach, and it moves well and is easy to mute.

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset performance

Let’s start with the microphone, which is one of the more interesting talking points here. The mic comes with Blue Voice technology which means that it should win at everything it does – but it doesn’t quite live up to those heights. This is definitely an impressive mic in many ways, and probably one of the better ones out there, but the base is still not as powerful as it should be, which is disappointing – at least the power elsewhere makes up for some of that.

But when it comes to sound, the Logitech G Pro X delivers, and that is especially true of PC. The reliance on using an app means that it is not quite as good when it comes to console, but you are unlikely to find any real disappointment in that either. Levels are strong, and the smallest of noises can be heard with clarity – using these with something like Call of Duty Vanguard is quite the experience.

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset setup

For setting up the basics, you will not have too much trouble as what you need to do is self-explanatory just by what you get in the box. The dongle is in there for easy wireless connections – just plugin, and you should be good to go. However, you will almost certainly find that you will want to fine-tune the experience, and that is where an app comes into play.

You can download an app called G Hub, and here you can play about with the settings to get them just right. And this is needed as while the sound that comes from the Logitech G Pro X is mostly great, it was not that impressive at first, and it was only after adjusting certain settings that we got it to how we wanted it. We can’t say we love using apps for a headset, but this one is relatively simple to use.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset?

If you are a PC gamer, then absolutely you should buy the Logitech G Pro X as you will be hard-pressed to find one better – especially for the price. When it comes to console owners, though, it becomes a little less easy to recommend as having to go into the settings can be cumbersome. But that aside, this is a premium headset that will dazzle far more than it disappoints.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4/5

4/5 Design: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Features: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Performance: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Value for money: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Overall star rating: 4.3 / 5

Where to buy the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is out now, so you can buy it now from places, including Logitech’s own website. If you’re looking to save a few quid, check out our handy deals widget below, which should compile the best prices it can find from around the web. If our review has convinced you to make a purchase, click away and grab one of these while they last.

