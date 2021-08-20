HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset review

Doesn't feel like there is enough new here to warrant the price tag The microphone needed some more work

With excellent battery life and great audio quality, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset does have a decent amount going for it, but the mic isn't perfect and you might get more fancy features elsewhere.

All the extras that you need to fully complete your gaming set-up appear to be growing bigger and bigger, and there is so much choice out there now for all kinds of different makes of microphones, gaming headsets and all the other bits and pieces that we find ourselves needing.

When it comes to headsets – and many other things actually – HyperX are one of the biggest and best in the business, and one of the stellar headsets of recent times was the Cloud II. Now we have an upgraded version of it, and this time it has made the leap to being wireless.

But is it any good, and is it worth the cost? We have the answer to those questions below in our full HyperX Cloud II Wireless review!

HyperX Cloud II Wireless review: summary

While it is a bit pricey compared to the improvements made in the last model, this remains another brilliant HyperX headset that gives incredible sound while feeling nice and comfy to wear for long durations. Excellent battery life too!

What is the HyperX Cloud II Wireless?

This is the follow up to The HyperX Cloud II headset that makes several improvements, including making it wireless – something that feels very much needed with headsets, as many of us sitting further and further away from our screens.

How much is the HyperX Cloud II Wireless?

We all know by now that getting one of the best headsets out there will require you to spend a bit more than you might otherwise choose to. That is the case here with the HyperX Cloud II Wireless having a price tag of £149, and while it is no doubt a truly great headset and you would be unlikely to be disappointed in your purchase, it is a bit of a jump from the cost of the last and doesn’t quite do enough to justify it.

If you don’t mind having a wire, the EPOS H3 is a little bit cheaper than this headset, so it might be worth considering that as an alternative. Or, if you want to splurge, the LucidSound LS50X costs a fair bit more, but it does have some extra features. Decisions, decisions…

HyperX Cloud II Wireless design

If you are looking at this latest HyperX headset and find yourself thinking that it looks very much like the last one they released, that would be because it is indeed almost identical. This is an upgrade to that most recent release and, as such, HyperX hasn’t attempted to reinvent the wheel. This is hardly surprising as the previous model was about as close to headset perfection as you can get, so it makes sense not to even think about changing the mould for this upgraded follow up.

There are some tweaks, though. For one, the ear cup covers now have a matte coating rather than the glossy material used previously, and the style has been honed with little pieces removed to make them slightly smaller – a tiny change but a welcome one nonetheless.

Overall it feels sturdy, and the dashes of red compliment the black perfectly to make these look as cool as they are to use. We wish that the little connecting wires weren’t loose and visible from the earcups to the headband, though, as it gives a slightly messy feel that could easily have been avoided.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless features

On the actual headset itself, you won’t find much in the way of buttons with there only being three – the on/off button, one for muting, and then a dial where you can easily change the volume on the other ear. But that’s it with things once again being kept simple, and it does not even feel like anything else could have been added – all you would expect to be included is present and accounted for.

The Microphone is detachable and comes loose in the box along with the speech pad with a port on the ear to connect to. Also in there is the all-important dongle that will allow you to wirelessly connect to your devices with ease, as well as a wire for charging them that is way shorter than it has any right to be – honestly, it’s tiny.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless performance

The first thing you will want to know about the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is how well things sound when they are using them, and, happily, we have absolutely zero complaints in that department. We were pleasantly surprised by just how powerful these are.

That being said, while they are exceptional for gaming, we were not quite as impressed when we tried them out with some music or a movie. It wasn’t a bad sound, but we have certainly heard better, and these are unlikely to challenge our current go-to regular headphones at the top of the pile.

One drawback is the microphone, which, like most other headsets on the market, could do with some work. People can hear what you are saying well enough for the most part, but it is not always crystal clear, and if you planned to use the mic for anything else, you would likely be disappointed.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless setup

No issues here for the set-up process, which was fairly simple. All you have to do is to plug the Bluetooth USB dongle that you get with your headphones into your device of choice, and they will connect after a few seconds. Distance-wise, these stretch to around 20 metres, so you should never lose connection just walking around the room.

Our verdict: Should you buy the HyperX Cloud II Wireless?

While there are many headsets on the market to consider, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is certainly worth some strong consideration as not only is it comfy and easy to use, but it sounds great when it’s up and running when used for gaming – less so if used for streaming or music.

This comes down to how much the few improvements mean to you and how much you want your headset to be wireless. If they are important, picking this up is highly recommended, even if you can probably find something cheaper. Sound is the key here, and it does the job and then some, even if the microphone leaves a little to be desired.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Design: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Value for money: 3.5 / 5

Overall star rating: 3.9 / 5

Where to buy the HyperX Cloud II Wireless

You shouldn’t have too much trouble getting your hands on the HyperX Cloud II Wireless as it is available in most of the places you would expect it to be. Amazon currently has it in stock for £149, and so do most of the other usual suspects.

