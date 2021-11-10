If you're looking for a comfy, lightweight headset that will do the job well for both work and play, the Razer Barracuda X is well worth investing in, even though it doesn't work with iPhones or iPads sadly.

Trying to choose a gaming headset is a bit of a minefield these days as there are so many out there for you to choose from – and the number of companies making them is growing ever larger.

One of the leading brands out there at the moment is Razer – who do more than just headsets – and one of their latest is the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset which is out now.

We break down the ins and outs of the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset in our review so you can learn for yourselves whether it is one worth picking up, or if you would be better off looking elsewhere.

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset review: summary

A very likeable gaming headset, the Razer Barracuda X is supremely comfortable and noticeably light in terms of how much it weighs. It has, over the last few months, become the primary headset that I keep on my desk for Zoom calls, Teams meetings and gaming sessions alike. It would’ve been great to see iPhone support and greater portability (the Barracuda X doesn’t really fold up in a travel-friendly way), but still, that doesn’t stop this from being a great headset for home.

What is the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset?

The Razer Barracuda X is a gaming headset that will work across a number of devices – mainly PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android phones/tablets. Designed for comfort as well as power, this will give you surround sound while also keeping your ears nice and comfy as you play.

The Razer Baraccuda X has wireless capabilities but it is not a Bluetooth headset – rather, it uses a special little dongle that you will need to plug into your console or device. If you don’t want to faff around with the dongle, you can also plug in a 3mm audio jack cable (which comes included) and play in wired mode instead.

How much is the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset?

We’ve been taken aback by the cost of many headsets that seem to be getting pricier and pricier as time goes on. Happily, the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset retails at around £99 which is a fraction of the cost compared to many others. Plus, you might see a tidy deal from time to time – Amazon, for example, will sell you one for £55.99 at the time of writing!

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset design

In terms of design, the Barracuda X gaming headset is winningly subtle – rather than going over the top with flashing lights and streaks of shiny colours, this Razer product realises that many of us are looking for headsets that will do the job for both hardcore gaming sessions and important work calls.

It’s a sleek, simple design that makes this headset a very tempting purchase. The black version in particular looks ambiguous enough that your colleagues might think it’s a normal work headset, not the secret gaming beast that it really is. And in another nice design touch, the microphone boom is easy to attach or detach, as is the 3mm audio cable that comes included, so you can tailor this headset to your needs on the fly.

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset features

The main feature advertised is the Razer Barracuda X’s versatility, and that really does stand out – on a wireless level, it works wonderfully with PC and Android devices, and it also comes with a USB-C dongle that will connect it to your PS5 or Nintendo Switch. Plus, the 3mm audio jack allows you to connect it to pretty much any device that has a traditional audio port.

One particularly fab feature is the memory foam cushioning on the ear cups – truly, gaming headsets rarely get any more comfortable than this! We would have liked to see some sort of foldaway capabilities to make this a bit easier to stick in your backpack, but that doesn’t stop the Barracuda X from being a very strong choice.

Another handy feature is the volume dial on the left earcup – without having to look away from your call or your game, you can roll this dial with a thumb or finger to change the audio level, which comes in very handy!

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset performance

We’ve been testing out the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset for quite a while now, and there really haven’t been any problems to write home about. The audio is crystal clear, and it really does work with all the devices it claims to. We do wish it had iPhone and iPad support, but hey, you can’t have everything in this life.

Particularly impressive, in terms of performance, is the 3D audio surround sound on offer here – whichever device you’re playing on, the Razer Barracuda X will deliver the goods straight into your ear holes. The audio quality never disappoints, and we particularly enjoyed being able to use one headset for almost all our work/gaming needs. If it did work with iPhones, it would pretty much be perfect!

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset setup

The simplest headsets to set up are the ones that come with a wireless dongle, so we were pleased to see that the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset has one included. All you need to do is plug the dongle into your device of choice and away you go – it doesn’t get much simpler than that! Or if you’re more of a wired person, just plug in the 3mm jack and you’ll be all gravy.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset?

Unless you’re absolutely dedicated to the idea of nabbing a headset that will work wirelessly with an iPhone, we’d wager that the Razer Barracuda X would be a very solid purchase. It’ll do the job for all your gaming needs whilst also looking so sleek and understated that you won’t mind wearing it on the train.

Review scores:

Set-up: 5 /5

5 /5 Design: 4.5 / 5

4.5 / 5 Features: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Performance: 5 / 5

5 / 5 Value for money: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Overall star rating: 4.4 / 5

Where to buy the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset for PlayStation

The Razer Barracuda X gaming headset is out now, so you should be able to find it at most major retailers, including Amazon and GAME. If you’re looking to save a few quid, check out our handy deals widget below, which should compile the best prices it can find from around the web. If our review has convinced you to make a purchase, click away and grab one of these while they last.

