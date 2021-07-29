EPOS H3 Gaming Headset review

The EPOS H3 is a strong choice for gamers that want high-end audio in a comfy form factor for playing at home, but a few of the design choices will probably stop you from wanting to take it on the go.

If you’re in the market for a gaming headset, the EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset is one of the current-generation options that may well pique your interest. And if you want to know whether it’s worth buying one, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re unfamiliar, EPOS is a tried and tested name in the world of gaming headsets. Having previously been partnered with Sennheiser for a number of years, EPOS branched out on their own just over a year ago.

Now that their company is an independent entity, the audio boffins and EPOS have now launched the H3 headset to show what they’re capable of. But is it worth buying this headset? Read on for our full review!

Jump to:

EPOS H3 review: Summary

EPOS

Although we don’t particularly like some of the design choices (for example, being able to remove the microphone would’ve been great), it’s impossible to deny that the EPOS H3 gaming headset offers excellent audio at a fairly reasonable price – this would be a solid purchase if you’re looking for an easy-to-use headset for gaming at home.

What is the EPOS H3?

A wired headset that falls into the closed acoustic category (meaning they actively try to cancel out as much of your background noise as possible), the EPOS H3 can plug into any device that has space for an audio jack. It offers high-quality audio and has a handy volume dial, too.

How much is the EPOS H3?

The EPOS H3 gaming headset has a recommended retail price of £109 GBP, although you might be able to find one going at a slightly cheaper price if you’re willing to shop around a bit. This price point puts the headset in the upper echelon of gaming headsets – you’ll find plenty of options under £100 on the market, but those cheaper headsets might not have the same bells and whistles as the EPOS H3.

EPOS H3 design

EPOS

Visually, we’d argue that the overall vibe of the EPOS H3 gaming headset’s design is more functional than fancy – it’s chunky rather than sleek, we’d say – which is a little disappointing when you’re spending more than £100.

That being said, you do get the sense that design decisions were made with user experience in mind here – rather than simply trying to make the thing look cool, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

You do get an option in terms of colour, too. The main version of the H3 is all-black, but we reviewed a two-tone white and black edition that matches the PS5 console perfectly. So if you’re looking for a headset to go with that snazzy new piece of hardware, this would be a good match.

EPOS H3 features

On the one hand, there’s a lot to admire in the EPOS H3 gaming headset’s list of features: the rubberised cushioning on the headband and the ear cups make for a really comfy fit; the audio dial on the right-hand cup is super easy to use for quick adjustments; and the microphone on the left-hand cup can be moved up and down, muting itself in the upward position, which comes in handy fairly often.

But on the other hand, there are a few disappointments in terms of things you can’t do with the H3: you can’t actually remove that microphone, for example, which means you might not feel comfortable wearing this headset out of the house. Given that handheld gaming is quite a big thing these days, that’ll be a significant turnoff for some.

EPOS H3 performance

Of course, the most important thing when testing out a headset is the sound – and in this arena, the EPOS H3 gaming headset does not disappoint in the slightest. It really does block out a lot of the outside sounds, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the audio experience in your game of choice.

The sound quality with the H3 is pretty much flawless, in our experience, which can really help to improve your overall gaming experience. If you’re listening for enemies in a shooter or a horror game, or simply enjoying a detailed soundscape or beautiful score, this headset will make sure you hear every detail as it was intended.

We also tested it out for a few non-gaming tasks like listening to podcasts and attending Zoom meetings, and the EPOS H3 was more than up to the task every time. It’s worth shouting out the microphone, too, which delivers nice clear audio whenever you need it to.

EPOS H3 setup

EPOS

The setup for the EPOS H3 gaming headset literally couldn’t be easier! All you need to do is get it out of the box and plug its standard 3mm audio cable into whichever gaming device you want to use it with.

Your console controller should have the right input, as should most laptops and PCs. Mobiles are starting to do away with headphone jacks, though, so you might prefer to opt for a wireless headset instead if you want to use this headset for mobile gaming.

If you’re using this headset on a PC and you want to connect the headphones and the microphone separately, there is a splitter cable that comes included and allows you to do just that. Very handy.

Our verdict: Should you buy the EPOS H3?

Overall, we’d argue that the EPOS 3 Gaming Headset represents decent value for money, as long as you’re looking for a headset that you’ll mainly be using at home. The microphone that you can’t remove and the chunky overall design mean that you won’t want to wear this one on the train, but the audio quality and the comfort – plus the ease of set-up – make this a top tier choice for gaming at home.

Rating:

Set-up: 5 /5

5 /5 Design: 3 / 5

3 / 5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 5 / 5

5 / 5 Value for money: 4 / 5

Overall star rating: 4.10 / 5

Where to buy the EPOS H3

The EPOS 3 closed acoustic gaming headset is out now, so you should be able to find it at most major retailers. Take a look at our handy deals widget below, which will grab prices from around the web for you, and hopefully help you find a good price. It won’t be long before you’re enjoying supreme comfort and impeccable audio.

