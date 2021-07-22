Battlefield 2042 release date confirmed – pre-order, gameplay, trailer

Battlefield 2042 was shrouded in mystery for quite a while, but now the developers at EA DICE are starting to show more and more facets of their very ambitious new shooter game. For one thing, we now know that Battlefield 2042 is the game’s official title (rather than Battlefield 6).

Advertisement

Aiming to create huge maps where more than 100 concurrent players can duke it out all at once, this looks set to be the biggest and boldest game in this franchise to date.

As the title suggests, Battlefield 2042 is set in a not-too-distant future where we’ll all be a whopping 21 years older. That means futuristic weaponry and tactics, a far cry from the franchise’s previous footing in military history.

But what else do we know about Battlefield 2042? Keep on reading for all the essential details!

When is the Battlefield 2042 release date?

The official EA website has confirmed the Battlefield 2042 release date, telling fans to expect this sixth mainline Battlefield game on 22nd October 2021. There’s not too long left to wait, then, which is another reason to get excited about Battlefield 6.

Can I watch Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage?

Yes, you can! During an Xbox/Bethesda showcase at the E3 2021 conference, fans were treated to their first proper look at Battlefield 2042 gameplay. You can take a look at the video below:

Is there a story trailer for Battlefield 2042?

The first Battlefield 2042 story trailer was shown during a special Battlefield 6 reveal event, and it’s packed with blockbuster-movie-worthy action and excitement. Of course, this is more of a tone-teasing taster than a proper look at the game, but it’s still enough to give us an idea of what the developers are aiming for. Take a look below.

Which consoles and platforms can play Battlefield 6?

An FAQ page on the EA website confirms that Battlefield 6 “will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, along with PC on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games store”. So it’ll be available pretty much everywhere, basically, except for Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Can I pre-order Battlefield 6?

Although we can’t see product pages yet on major retail sites like Amazon or GAME, you can pre-order Battlefield 2042 by going straight to your gaming platform of choice.

PC players can pre-order the game on Steam, EA Origin or the Epic Games Store. PlayStation players can go directly to the Sony store. And Xbox players can order the game on the Microsoft store. Click any of those links to check out a product page!

The Battlefield 2042 price appears to start at £59.99, which will get you the standard edition. There’s also a Gold Edition at £89.99 and an Ultimate Edition at £109.99, each of which offers some extra goodies.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will Battlefield 2042 launch on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play?

The EA website confirms that members of the standard version of EA Play will get access to a 10-hour trial for Battlefield 2042, as well as earning 10 per cent off the price of a pre-order.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get the standard version of EA Play included in that subscription, so they should expect to receive those same benefits (10 hours free access and 10 per cent off the full game).

If you’re a member of EA Play Pro, the more expensive tier that doesn’t come with Xbox Game Pass, you will get full access to the Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042.

Read more:

When will the Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal event be?

EA has promised that a gameplay reveal event for Battlefield 2042 will be taking place on 13th June 2021, so it won’t be long before we get some proper gameplay footage to look at. Here’s hoping the actual game looks every bit as good as its reveal trailer (which didn’t include proper gameplay footage).

Will there be an early access free trial period for Battlefield 2042?

Members of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass will be able to try the game out ahead of time, with a 10-hour free trial that begins on 15th October 2021 (one week before the full release).

And there’s even better news for members of the more expensive EA Play Pro membership club, who will have access to the full game on 15th October.

There will also be a Technical Playtest in July 2021, with EA’s FAQ page explaining that “a limited number of Battlefield veteran players will be able to participate” in this Closed Alpha, “similar to those created for previous Battlefield games.” There’s no word yet on how to apply for that, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

The rest of us will just have to wait until 22nd October 2021, when the full Battlefield 2042 release date will be upon us! Watch this space for more news.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch tonight? See our TV Guide.